Notion Press presents "Corporate Comedy" by Thobias

Many of us are part of the corporate world. Whether we are the boss or whether we are employees, the comedy of the corporate system cannot be denied. Corporate Comedy takes you on an expedition through the corporate world with its high drama and passions. Perhaps you cannot laugh about this at work, but now you certainly can.Here is a little about what you can expect from "Corporate Comedy"The saber rattling 'Knight' and the family lore of the 'errant father' make for amusing reading.How did the 'Mermaid' with its superlative striking power end up in its watery grave?The action packed account of the conquest of 'Mount Everest' floating in the Bay of Bengal is a thrilling experience.The 'smoke stack tyrant' and the 'tin soldier' are relics of a corporate culture in bygone years.What did Gurucharan find in the meadows where the eves graze?Corporate Comedy all that you need in a guilty pleasure- an interesting narrative married to anecdotes warped and wefted with a subtle sense of humour.Thobias, is a 'natural' in storytelling. In normal life he is an Engineer turned sales man. His journey through the corridors of Public Sector Undertakings in India brought him in contact with many interesting persons and hilarious episodes. The story teller in him found profound meaning in many of these episodes and enchanted his colleagues and friends with his unique narrative style. This debut attempt at writing filled up the void in his retirement.