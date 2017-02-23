News By Tag
COMPRION Presents New LPA Simulation at Mobile World Congress 2017
Indispensable software solution to prepare eUICC consumer devices for market launch
The LPA (Local Profile Assistant) is an important part of the consumer device architecture specified by the GSMA. It is usually implemented as an app on a consumer device such as a smartphone, a tablet, or a smart watch allowing an end-user to choose and change the subscription data for switching to a different mobile network operator. Instead of using the app on a real mobile device, the developer can use the COMPRION mobile equipment simulation with LPA Simulation to simulate the behavior of such an LPA app. For changing the operator subscription, the eUICC and the SM-DP+ server have to communicate with each other. The LPA Simulation allows managing the communication between the two. A detailed Sequence Viewer visualizes which entities have communicated with each other and also shows where communication problems have occurred. "Thus, the LPA Simulation with the new Sequence Viewer is a perfect development tool for easy trouble shooting," states Christoph.
