COMPRION Presents New LPA Simulation at Mobile World Congress 2017

Indispensable software solution to prepare eUICC consumer devices for market launch
 
PADERBORN, Germany - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- At Mobile World Congress 2017, taking place from February 27 to March 02 in Barcelona, COMPRION will present its new LPA Simulation, which is a new add-on for the interoperability testing solution COMPRION Network Bridge. It helps eUICC manufacturers and SM-DP+ back-end server developers to easily implement end-to end test scenarios within the consumer device environment. "It significantly reduces testing complexity," explains Jens Christoph, Director for eUICC Test Solutions at COMPRION. "Development engineers want to prove that their developed eUICC and SM-DP+ server work as intended and that these two components communicate correctly with each other. For connecting these two components, the engineers can substitute the real smartphone and LPA with our mobile equipment simulation and LPA Simulation."

The LPA (Local Profile Assistant) is an important part of the consumer device architecture specified by the GSMA. It is usually implemented as an app on a consumer device such as a smartphone, a tablet, or a smart watch allowing an end-user to choose and change the subscription data for switching to a different mobile network operator. Instead of using the app on a real mobile device, the developer can use the COMPRION mobile equipment simulation with LPA Simulation to simulate the behavior of such an LPA app. For changing the operator subscription, the eUICC and the SM-DP+ server have to communicate with each other. The LPA Simulation allows managing the communication between the two. A detailed Sequence Viewer visualizes which entities have communicated with each other and also shows where communication problems have occurred. "Thus, the LPA Simulation with the new Sequence Viewer is a perfect development tool for easy trouble shooting," states Christoph.

COMPRION GmbH
Telecom
Paderborn - North Rhine-Westphalia - Germany
