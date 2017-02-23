News By Tag
TalkLocal's Manpreet Singh To Present at LSA17
The Talk Will Explore Techniques for Reaching Customers Who Search by Voice
Taking place at Loews Coronado Bay Resort, the three-day event examines the evolving local search landscape and how marketers and business leaders can thrive therein.
According to Manpreet, building a voice optimized marketing strategy isn't a contingency plan or a long-term goal. He points out that voice responsive technologies are already a widespread reality thanks to Siri, Google Voice, Cortana, and smartphones. Plus, voice search relies on structured data tagging which already plays a prominent role in major SERPs (Search Engine Results Pages) today.
"Because the Internet of Things is still a burgeoning tech space, people assume that they can put off preparing for it. In reality, the infrastructure that will support that tech space is already relevant and impacting people's bottom line today", Manpreet explained.
Manpreet also acknowledged that getting ready for the voice landscape is easier said than done and that his small business clients are typically among the last to adopt new technology.
"TalkLocal l is on a mission to help small businesses reach customers on any platform just by picking up the phone", he added, mentioning that the home services marketplace and tech provider has skills on Amazon Echo and Cortana as well social media platforms, online directories, and news sites.
With the TalkLocal skill on Amazon Echo and Cortana, people can say what they need and reach a matching pro by phone in seconds. A matching business gets a call with the job details by phone and can opt into a live conversation with the customer in real time.
"Not every small business owner has a head of marketing the adapt their marketing strategy, especially not at the rate that technology is always changing. So, TalkLocal providers a solution", Manpreet said.
TalkLocal (http://www.talklocal.com) has raised $4 million in venture and Angel funding, served customers in 49 states, and delivered nearly 2.5 million calls to matching businesses to date. It offers millions of tasks in categories including roofing, accountants, and heating and cooling. Download the app for free from iOS, Google Play, or Amazon Echo.
Manpreet Singh
***@talklocal.com
