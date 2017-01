TalkLocal's Manpreet Singh Prepares to Give a Presentation at the Conversational Interaction Conferen

The Talk Will Explore How Companies Can Navigate the Process of Getting a Voice Based Skill on Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant, and Siri.

-- TalkLocal co-founder Manpreet Singh will speak at the Conversational Interaction Conference in San Jose. Sponsored by Applied Voice Input Output Society (AVIOS), the two-day event examines the voice-based mobile tech industry and its impacts on how users engage businesses and one another. Manpreet's talk, entitled "Teaming Up with Major Voice Tech Brands: Rules for Playing Nice", will take place today and focus on Manpreet's experience researching and developing voice-based applications for major brands like Google Now, Cortana, Siri, and Amazon Echo.According to Manpreet, partnering with major brands involves overcoming communications and coordination challenges: weak technical support from brands, lack of outreach and awareness building, and testing platforms that are outdated, non-existent or lack transparency."The full potential and competitiveness of brands and their voice-based platforms depend on the capabilities of 3rd party apps. So, sharing my experience and empowering innovators helps the industry overall," Manpreet explained.Manpreet co-founded TalkLocal, a local services marketplace that lets users submit a detailed description of a home service need and get quickly connected by phone to a local professional who wants to help on the consumer's schedule.TalkLocal ( http://www.talklocal.com ) has raised $4 million in venture and Angel funds, served customers in 49 states, and delivered nearly 2.5 million calls to matching businesses to date. It offers millions of tasks in categories including roofing, accountants, and heating and cooling. Download the app for free from iOS, Google Play, or Amazon Echo.