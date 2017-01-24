News By Tag
TalkLocal's Manpreet Singh Prepares to Give a Presentation at the Conversational Interaction Conferen
The Talk Will Explore How Companies Can Navigate the Process of Getting a Voice Based Skill on Alexa, Cortana, Google Assistant, and Siri.
According to Manpreet, partnering with major brands involves overcoming communications and coordination challenges: weak technical support from brands, lack of outreach and awareness building, and testing platforms that are outdated, non-existent or lack transparency.
"The full potential and competitiveness of brands and their voice-based platforms depend on the capabilities of 3rd party apps. So, sharing my experience and empowering innovators helps the industry overall," Manpreet explained.
Manpreet co-founded TalkLocal, a local services marketplace that lets users submit a detailed description of a home service need and get quickly connected by phone to a local professional who wants to help on the consumer's schedule.
TalkLocal (http://www.talklocal.com) has raised $4 million in venture and Angel funds, served customers in 49 states, and delivered nearly 2.5 million calls to matching businesses to date. It offers millions of tasks in categories including roofing, accountants, and heating and cooling. Download the app for free from iOS, Google Play, or Amazon Echo.
Contact
Manpreet Singh
Co-founder & President
***@talklocal.com
