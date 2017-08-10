 
Industry News





August 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
16151413121110

Manpreet Singh of TalkLocal to Speak at Maxim Group's Chicago Summer Conference

Today, Singh Will Join Panelists in a Session Exploring Voice and Smarthome Technology
 
 
CHICAGO - Aug. 16, 2017 - PRLog -- TalkLocal co-founder Manpreet Singh is set to speak at Maxim Group's Chicago Summer Conference today. Alongside fellow panelists, he'll discuss the future of voice technology and smart home appliances. He'll also be available for one-on-one meetings throughout the day.

"We're seeing accelerated investment and innovation in the voice and smart home space thanks to major moves in the space by Amazon Echo and others," Singh explained.

TalkLocal is among the many local search startups taking advantage of the new wave of voice based technology. For Amazon Echo, it powers an Alexa skill that lets people submit a service request describing their service needs via voice and then stand by to hear from a local professional within minutes who knows your problem and wants to help on your schedule. TalkLocal filters out companies based on location, reviews, availability, and more. Up to three top-matching businesses listen to the job details and then opt into a conversation in real time; paying companies are charged a small flat rate each time they speak to a customer through the service.

TalkLocal (http://www.talklocal.com) has raised $4 million in venture and Angel funding, served customers in 49 states, and delivered nearly 2.5 million calls to matching businesses to date. It offers 50 service categories including roofing, accountants, and heating and cooling. Request a service by messaging @TalkLocal on Facebook or download the app for free from iOS, Google Play, or Amazon Echo.

Source:
Email:***@talklocal.com Email Verified
Tags:Voice Technology, Amazon Echo, Smart Homes
Industry:Technology
Location:Chicago - Illinois - United States
