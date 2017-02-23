CIMdata Publishes "Achieving Sustainable Innovation"

New white paper shows the value of a platform for scientific and engineering simulation.

Free CIMdata webinar

Contact

CIMdata

***@cimdata.com CIMdata

End

-- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic consulting and research firm released a new whitepaper on Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA's capabilities titled "Achieving Sustainable Innovation: The Value of a Platform for Scientific and Engineering Simulation".Innovation, in particular, "sustainable innovation" is becoming, in our modern business environment, an essential element for growth and profitability. Combined with the global trend towards digitalization of all business functions, engineering processes and tools need to be adjusted accordingly. Properly designing and implementing a digital, model-based, and data-driven innovation platform promises to address key engineering goals: optimize product lifecycle costs, improve quality and reliability, reduce time-to-market, and free up time and resources for employees to be creative and innovative—a prerequisite for sustainable and profitable growth. This white paper uses Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA's additive manufacturing solution within itsEXPERIENCE platform as a backdrop and use case example to describe how sustainable innovation can be enabled.According to Frank Popielas, CIMdata's Executive Consultant for the Simulation-Driven System Development Practice, "Business growth depends on developing new and improved products, efficiently, and getting them to the customer faster than the competition. For that, innovation is a requirement to attain a competitive position. Still, technology leaders go beyond just incremental innovation by achieving sustainable innovation. Dassault Systèmes SIMULIA's additive manufacturing solution, bringing science and engineering together, within itsEXPERIENCE platform is a very good example of how an innovation platform can help end user companies to enable this."To learn more, please download and read the complete white paper at www.CIMdata.com.