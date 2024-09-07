Follow on Google News
News By Tag
* Plm
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
CIMdata to Host Free Webinar on Data Governance
This presentation is part of CIMdata's educational webinar series.
By: CIMdata
As products evolve with the integration of AI, pervasive computing, and advanced sensing technologies, they are becoming smarter and more responsive to real-world usage and operating environments. The rise of electronic components is accelerating the introduction of affordable sensing into products. Virtual engineering strategies require the support of a digitalized ecosystem that understands mechanical structures (PDM) and manages the complexities of software applications (ALM). Continuous feedback from product operations allows for ongoing upgrades even after mass production, making Comprehensive Product Lifecycle Data Governance more critical than ever.
The webinar will help attendees learn why effective Product Lifecycle Data Governance is crucial and why and how PDM and ALM are becoming increasingly systems-focused as products evolve into systems of systems.
This webinar will help attendees to:
Understand why the complexities of today's product systems are forcing changes in strategies for using PDM with ALM to achieve Comprehensive Product Data Governance.
Understand how SysML's Team Data Management and Process and Product Backbone can provide a cohesive architecture for integrating all xLMs across the entire product lifecycle.
Gain insights into why it is essential to expand Comprehensive Product Data Governance beyond design and manufacturing, ensuring consistent control and governance across the entire product lifecycle.
Janie Gurley, CIMdata's Data Governance Director and co-host for this webinar, said, "With the growing complexity of today's product landscape, comprehensive product data governance is no longer a luxury—it's a necessity. It enables seamless team management and a strong process backbone, both vital for the next generation of products. Embracing digital transformation unlocks new opportunities and provides a competitive advantage in product development."
Craig Brown, Executive Director at CIMdata, added, "Data from experiences provides insights leading to understanding. The key to managing complexity is learning where to adapt a product based on its actual use. A decade ago, this was done through customer clinics and usage surveys. Today, the data is available in real-time, opening new opportunities for building product safety while adding new features, all without repeating mass production in a brick-and-mortar factory. Digital tools must help us manage this opportunity to enable robust, safe operations of complex products. They require an overall PLM architectural framework that specifies how integration and cross-discipline applications can work."
This webinar will be pertinent and valuable to people from multiple levels of an organization, including senior and middle managers, development engineers, operations and customer service, IT, and anyone enabling or impacted by how an organization adopts new digital strategies to support product programs.
During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit https://www.cimdata.com/
Contact
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse