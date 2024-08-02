 

CIMdata to Host a Second Free Webinar on Model-Based Systems Engineering Strategy

This presentation is part of CIMdata's educational webinar series.
By: CIMdata
 
 
CIMdata's September 2024 Webinar
CIMdata's September 2024 Webinar
ANN ARBOR, Mich. - Aug. 6, 2024 - PRLog -- CIMdata, Inc., the leading global PLM strategic management consulting and research firm, announces an upcoming free webinar, "The Elevation and Expansion of Model-Based Systems Engineering – Initial Findings from Industry Research." The webinar, the second of two on Model-Based Systems Engineering (MBSE), will take place on Thursday, 12 September 2024, at 11:00 a.m. (EDT) and will last one hour.

CIMdata has initiated an industry research project on model-based systems engineering for Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group (AD PAG) member companies in collaboration with several prominent PLM solution providers. The participants' shared objective is understanding industry needs and opportunities and aligning perspectives on the topic. The desired result is to meaningfully impact the solution providers' strategies and the industrial users' implementation roadmaps.

This free educational webinar will provide the context for the issues and hypotheses being explored. The speaker will describe the research approach CIMdata is pursuing to answer these questions and test these hypotheses. A report on the initial findings from the research will be made.

This webinar will help attendees to:
  • Gain a deeper understanding of the fundamental concepts of systems engineering and MBSE and their dependence on digital twins and MBSEs.
  • Gain a better understanding of the drivers and enablers of MBSE solution strategies.
  • Gain perspective on current and future patterns of investment in MBSE.
  • Gain an appreciation of what is yet to be learned to effectively plan an MBSE investment strategy.
According to James Roche, CIMdata's Aerospace & Defense Practice Director and the host for this webinar, "Systems engineering emerged as a formal discipline with the US space program in the 1960s, and the application of computer models for design optimization and verification arose in the 1970s and 1980s. After decades of steady progress, we are witnessing a generational step forward in systems engineering and MBSE, enabled by technological advances and driven by multilayered competitive necessity. CIMdata is conducting industry research into this rapidly evolving value landscape that will provide insights to guide future investment."

This webinar will be pertinent and valuable to people from multiple levels of an organization, including those responsible for product or process development. Specific roles include product program managers, product program planners, systems engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical/electronic engineers, software/hardware engineers, modeling and simulation engineers, manufacturing engineers, service engineers, and anyone involved in digitalization.

During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/webinar-the-elevation-and-expansion-of-model-based-systems-engineering-initial-findings-from-industry-research. To register for this webinar, please visit https://register.gotowebinar.com/register/605941292094518110.

CIMdata will share more on the topic of MBSE in a webinar on 20 August entitled, The Elevation and Expansion of Model-Based Systems Engineering and What to Do About It. Those interested in participating can learn more at https://www.cimdata.com/en/education/educational-webinars/webinar-the-elevation-and-expansion-of-model-based-systems-engineering-and-what-to-do-about-it.

CIMdata
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
Plm
Manufacturing
Ann Arbor - Michigan - United States
