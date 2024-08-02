Follow on Google News
CIMdata to Host a Second Free Webinar on Model-Based Systems Engineering Strategy
This presentation is part of CIMdata's educational webinar series.
By: CIMdata
CIMdata has initiated an industry research project on model-based systems engineering for Aerospace & Defense PLM Action Group (AD PAG) member companies in collaboration with several prominent PLM solution providers. The participants' shared objective is understanding industry needs and opportunities and aligning perspectives on the topic. The desired result is to meaningfully impact the solution providers' strategies and the industrial users' implementation roadmaps.
This free educational webinar will provide the context for the issues and hypotheses being explored. The speaker will describe the research approach CIMdata is pursuing to answer these questions and test these hypotheses. A report on the initial findings from the research will be made.
This webinar will help attendees to:
This webinar will be pertinent and valuable to people from multiple levels of an organization, including those responsible for product or process development. Specific roles include product program managers, product program planners, systems engineers, mechanical engineers, electrical/electronic engineers, software/hardware engineers, modeling and simulation engineers, manufacturing engineers, service engineers, and anyone involved in digitalization.
During the webinar, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the topics discussed. To find out more, visit: https://www.cimdata.com/
CIMdata will share more on the topic of MBSE in a webinar on 20 August entitled, The Elevation and Expansion of Model-Based Systems Engineering and What to Do About It. Those interested in participating can learn more at https://www.cimdata.com/
CIMdata
***@cimdata.com
