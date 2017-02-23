News By Tag
Future Problem Solving announces the topic "Biosecurity" for the 2017 International Conference
Students from around the globe will take part in this academic competition to earn the coveted title of "International Champion."
Global Issues Problem Solving and Scenario competitors arrive equipped to tackle potential biosecurity problems set 20-30 years into the future. These teams and individuals must research all aspects of the topic to be prepared for competitive events where a futuristic scene relating to the topic of "Biosecurity"
In addition to addressing the real-world issue of "Biosecurity,"
Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1974, has grown into an international academic program challenging students to think creatively and futuristically. Since its inception, the program has grown to include students from 16 countries and 38 states in the U.S. It is difficult to say how many hundreds of thousands of students participate each year as the program also reaches students involved non-competitively in classrooms or after school programs that use the materials to enhance curriculum through critical and creative thinking.
Marianne Solomon, Executive Director
