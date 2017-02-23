 
Future Problem Solving announces the topic "Biosecurity" for the 2017 International Conference

Students from around the globe will take part in this academic competition to earn the coveted title of "International Champion."
 
 
LA CROSSE, Wis. - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Approximately 2,000 students will compete at Future Problem Solving's International Conference June 7-11 at University of Wisconsin La Crosse in La Crosse, Wisconsin. These students have earned an invitation to the conference by displaying expertise in the creative problem solving process and futuristic thinking through qualifying competitions.

Global Issues Problem Solving and Scenario competitors arrive equipped to tackle potential biosecurity problems set 20-30 years into the future.  These teams and individuals must research all aspects of the topic to be prepared for competitive events where a futuristic scene relating to the topic of "Biosecurity" will be analyzed and addressed.

In addition to addressing the real-world issue of "Biosecurity," students at the conference will compete with innovatively designed Community Problem Solving projects.  Through these projects, conducted in communities all across the globe, students have endeavored to solve community issues in order to enhance the world for a brighter future.

Future Problem Solving Program International (FPSPI), a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization established in 1974, has grown into an international academic program challenging students to think creatively and futuristically. Since its inception, the program has grown to include students from 16 countries and 38 states in the U.S.  It is difficult to say how many hundreds of thousands of students participate each year as the program also reaches students involved non-competitively in classrooms or after school programs that use the materials to enhance curriculum through critical and creative thinking.

Visit http://www.fpspi.org/ictopic.html for the descriptor and information on the IC Topic "Biosecurity".

FPSPI may be contacted at their website http://www.fpspi.org or on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/fpspi/

Marianne Solomon, Executive Director
***@fpspi.org
