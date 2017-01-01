 
Industry News





Report by yStats.com tells of growth of Samsung Pay digital wallet

Hamburg based E-Commerce and online payments research firm yStats.com's new publication, "Samsung Pay Profile 2017" outlines the features and the growth of the mobile payment service, introduced in 2015.
 
 
Infographic: Samsung Pay Profile 2017
Infographic: Samsung Pay Profile 2017
 
HAMBURG, Germany - March 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Samsung's digital wallet extended to 10 new markets in 2016, and was enhanced with new value added features, as detailed in the yStats.com report. One important characteristic of Samsung Pay is that in addition to being set up for NFC readers, it also can be used with magnetic stripe card readers at the point of sale. The service also can be used for payment in mobile applications as well as in a store. The report includes information on the transaction volume of Samsung Pay in its South Korea and partnerships in other selected markets where the mobile wallet is available.

For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/01/20170101_Product-Brochure-Order-Form_Samsung-Pay-Profile-2017.pdf

Press Contact:

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50

Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51

E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

About yStats.com

Founded in 2005 and headquartered in Hamburg, Germany, yStats.com is one of the world's leading secondary market research companies. We are committed to providing the most up-to-date and objective data on Global B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment markets to sector-leading companies worldwide.

Our multilingual staff researches, gathers, filters and translates information from thousands of reputable sources to synthesize accurate and timely reports in our areas of expertise, covering more than 100 countries and all global regions. Our market reports focus predominantly on online retail and payments, but also cover a broad range of related topics including M-Commerce, Cross-Border E-Commerce, E-Commerce Delivery, Online Gaming and many others. In addition to our wide selection of market reports, we also provide custom market research services.

We are proud to cooperate with companies like Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters. Given our numerous citations in leading media sources and journals worldwide, including Forbes and the Wall Street Journal, we are considered one of the most highly-reputed international secondary market research companies with an expertise in the areas of B2C E-Commerce and Online Payment.

Contact
yStats.com Press team
***@ystats.com
