News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Axiom Test Equipment Blog - Add an Amplifier for High-Power RF Testing
This blog post further details how data sheets can provide additional info on input power and cites a few Amplifier Research and Instruments for Industry (IFI) models as examples. 1 kW tube power and lower frequency needs can be met with traveling wave tube (TWT) amplifiers and some solid-state test amps.
To learn more about when to add an amplifier for high power RF testing and which specifications when comparing amplifier models, read the full blog post on Axiom Test Equipment's website at http://www.axiomtest.com/
Axiom Test Equipment's goal is to get you the equipment you need, at a reasonable rate, and without hassle. Axiom rents test equipment for both short and long-term requirements. Equipment is also available for sale at steeply discounted rates off new equipment prices from the manufacturer. If your equipment needs repair, Axiom has an in-house repair lab that offers free evaluation. Contact Axiom Test Equipment today with your test equipment needs – call 760-806-6600 or send an email to sales at axiomtest.com.
Contact
Axiom Test Equipment - Erin Stucker
***@axiomtest.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse