Industry News





Axiom Test Equipment Blog - Add an Amplifier for High-Power RF Testing

 
 
VISTA, Calif. - Feb. 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Axiom Test Equipment has a new blog post on their website to educate readers why an amplifier is often needed to add gain to the test signals or to boost test signal power. The particular amplifier needed to boost power will be determined by the bandwidth and power requirements of a particular test application. This blog post details types of test signals like continuous wave (CW), modulated CW, or pulsed signals. Key performance parameters to be aware of include: small signal gain flatness with frequency, instantaneous bandwidth, and harmonics when sizing up an amplifier for test purposes.

This blog post further details how data sheets can provide additional info on input power and cites a few Amplifier Research and Instruments for Industry (IFI) models as examples. 1 kW tube power and lower frequency needs can be met with traveling wave tube (TWT) amplifiers and some solid-state test amps.

To learn more about when to add an amplifier for high power RF testing and which specifications when comparing amplifier models, read the full blog post on Axiom Test Equipment's website at http://www.axiomtest.com/blog/Add-an-Amplifier-for-High_P...

Axiom Test Equipment's goal is to get you the equipment you need, at a reasonable rate, and without hassle. Axiom rents test equipment for both short and long-term requirements. Equipment is also available for sale at steeply discounted rates off new equipment prices from the manufacturer. If your equipment needs repair, Axiom has an in-house repair lab that offers free evaluation. Contact Axiom Test Equipment today with your test equipment needs – call 760-806-6600 or send an email to sales at axiomtest.com.

Axiom Test Equipment - Erin Stucker
***@axiomtest.com
Email:***@axiomtest.com
