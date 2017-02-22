The Inside Scoop: CREAM Brings Back the Ultimate Ice Cream Sundae

In Honor of College Basketball and the Start of Baseball Season, CREAM Releases its Sundae of Champions

End

--(https://creamnation.com/), which stands for 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me,' is adding the Sundae of Champions to select CREAM menus nationwide*, from March 1 until April 4, 2017. The sundae takes home the trophy for being the most decadent dessert on the market, incorporating CREAM's super-premium proprietary flavored ice creams, and innovative confections, all in one treat.Coming out of retirement for a limited time, the Sundae of Champions is made with a crumbled cookie, a scoop of ice cream, a crumbled brownie, another scoop of ice cream, topped with a with a do'sant ice cream sandwich, a cookie, whipped cream, and rainbow sprinkles.CREAM is known for its unique, handcrafted ice cream sandwich combinations using super-premium, proprietary flavored ice cream, placed between warm, freshly baked cookies. CREAM'S "build your own" approach also allows guests to choose from a selection of other innovative confections such as brownies, waffles or do'sants.President and Co-Founder, Gus Shamieh states, "With the start of baseball season and the playoffs for college basketball, CREAM could not resist bringing back this limited-edition favorite. Built for two to share, enjoying this sundae is the perfect team sport."*The Sundae of Champions will be served at all CREAM locations except CREAM San Diego and CREAM Elk Grove.CREAM, which stands for 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me' serves warm, handcrafted ice cream sandwiches and other creations made using super-premium, proprietary flavored ice cream. Founded in 2010 in Berkeley, California, CREAM was created to share family recipes from founders Jimmy and Gus Shamieh. A fun-loving, bold, and innovative franchise, since its inception CREAM has grown to serve 22 ice cream flavors, and has become widely regarded for its Ice Cream Sandwiches prepared using freshly baked cookies, and a variety of toppings. With an extensive menu, CREAM also serves Ice Cream Cones, CREAM Sundaes, Milkshakes, Malts, Floats, and the infamous CREAM Taco. Now with 26 locations throughout California's Bay Area, Southern California, Florida, and Nevada, franchising since 2012, and with 40 new stores under development, CREAM is a rapidly growing franchise organization that demonstrates the ideal connection between a family owned and professionally run business.