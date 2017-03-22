 
Industry News





March 2017
TuMoSuSaFrThWe
28272625242322

Hooray for Hollywood! CREAM Scoops Up New Location in SoCal

The Celebrated Ice Cream Brand Expands to North Hollywood Arts District
 
 
CREAM
CREAM
 
LOS ANGELES - March 28, 2017 - PRLog -- Beloved national ice cream sandwich shop CREAM (https://creamnation.com/), which stands for "Cookies Rule Everything Around Me," announces the opening of its North Hollywood location this Saturday, April 1 at 12:00 p.m. CREAM is widely known for unique, handcrafted and warm ice cream sandwich combinations, prepared with super-premium proprietary flavored ice cream placed between warm, freshly baked cookies or other inventive confections such as brownies, waffles or do'sants. CREAM's NoHo location will offer one free ice cream sandwich on opening day to each guest from 12:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. The store will be open until midnight.

Speaking of the newest CREAM opening, franchisee and co-owner David Zeichick states, "We opened our first franchise, CREAM Northridge, in 2015, and are honored to be a part of the company's continued expansion in the Los Angeles area." Sharing details on the location, Mario Ramirez, the concept's other franchisee and co-owner, reveals, "There's an art to making each one of CREAM's handcrafted ice cream sandwiches. With the exciting, artistic community of North Hollywood, we know we'll fit right in."

Nestled within the busy North Hollywood Arts District, CREAM's interior is bright and vibrant to reflect its fun-loving and bold personality. With white subway tile walls, accented by splashes of blue, CREAM exhibits large acrylic illustrations of its logo and diverse offerings. As guests enter CREAM, they are greeted by the aroma of freshly baked cookies (and other baked goodies) and a display of handcrafted confections, ice cream and various toppings. CREAM allows for grab 'n go in a casual setting, and for longer experiences with space to stay and enjoy the menu inside or on the patio as part of the exciting CREAM atmosphere. Unique to the NoHo location, in the coming weeks, the shop will unveil an in-store mural created by students of the Art Institute of California - Hollywood. Co-owners Zeichick and Ramirez will also display a rotating exhibit of wall art highlighting the vibrant talent of these students.

CREAM'S "build your own" approach allows guests to choose from 17 cookie flavors including Chocolate Chip, White Chocolate Macadamia, Peanut Butter, and Snickerdoodle, while more innovative offerings include CREAMfetti, Toffee Nut or Carnival Cookies. CREAM cookies can also be made gluten-free or vegan, and can be substituted for Brownies, Do'sants, a donut/croissant hybrid, and made to order Waffles. CREAM offers more than 20 super-premium ice cream flavors including Cookies & Cream, Birthday Cake, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cin-ful Churro and Strawberry Cheesecake, soy options, and seasonal flavors that rotate annually. Each ice cream sandwich comes with an optional topping, creating what CREAM calls the "Whole Shabang". Additionally, Ice Cream Sandwich Cookie Cakes, Floats, Malts, Milkshakes, Sundaes, to-go pints, and the infamous CREAM Taco, which includes any three ice cream flavors and any two toppings placed inside a freshly baked waffle cone, are available to guests at all CREAM locations.

CREAM NoHo is located at 11135 Magnolia Blvd, Suite 170, in North Hollywood, Calif., 91601. Store hours are Sunday to Thursday from 12:00 p.m. to 11:00 p.m. and Friday and Saturday from 12:00 p.m. to midnight. For more information, please visit creamnation.com or email noho@creamnation.com. CREAM is also on Twitter at @CREAMNATION, on Instagram at @CREAM_NATION or on Facebook at facebook.com/CREAMNoHo.


ABOUT CREAM:

CREAM, or 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me', was founded in 2010 in Berkeley, California, by father and son team Jimmy and Gus Shamieh, who created the brand to share their favorite family recipes. With 26 locations throughout California's Bay Area, Southern California, Florida and Nevada, CREAM also currently has 40 new stores under development. Featured on CNBC's "2016 Hot Franchises to Watch" list, with franchise opportunities offered since 2012, CREAM is a rapidly growing franchise organization that demonstrates the ideal combination of a family-owned and professionally run business.
Source:CREAM
