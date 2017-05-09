News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Summer Gets A Twist! CREAM Kicks Off Ice Cream Season With Fresh New Flavor, 'Twist It Up'
Renowned Ice Cream Sandwich Brand Adds a Sweet and Salty Combo Just in Time for Summer
Twist It Up is the newest addition to CREAM's ever-growing roster of more than 20 unique, proprietary ice cream flavors. CREAM's signature "build-your-
Speaking of the newest flavor, CREAM President and Co-Founder Gus Shamieh says, "The new flavor, Twist It Up, blends four of my most favorite treats – candy, pretzels, caramel and ice cream. We've mixed the sweet and salty flavors together, using a variety of unique textures and elements, into one frozen dessert to create a relationship for the 'ice' ages."
ABOUT CREAM:
CREAM, or 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me', was founded in 2010 in Berkeley, California CREAM was created to share family recipes from founders Jimmy and Gus Shamieh. With 24 locations throughout California's Bay Area, Southern California, Florida, and Nevada, CREAM currently has 40 new stores under development. With franchise opportunities offered since 2012, CREAM is a rapidly growing franchise organization that demonstrates the ideal intersection of a family owned and professionally run business.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse