Summer Gets A Twist! CREAM Kicks Off Ice Cream Season With Fresh New Flavor, 'Twist It Up'

Renowned Ice Cream Sandwich Brand Adds a Sweet and Salty Combo Just in Time for Summer
 
 
CREAM, Handcrafted & Warm Ice Cream Sandwiches
LOS ANGELES - May 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Beloved ice cream sandwich brand CREAM (https://creamnation.com/), which stands for "Cookies Rule Everything Around Me," announces the launch of a brand-new ice cream flavor, "Twist It Up," now available in CREAM stores nationwide. The innovative flavor from CREAM, which is widely known for its unique, handcrafted and warm ice cream sandwich combinations prepared with super-premium proprietary-flavored ice cream and topping of choice, is a decadent twist of chewy nougat, chocolate-covered pretzels, bits of salty peanuts and rich ribbons of caramel in each bite.

Twist It Up is the newest addition to CREAM's ever-growing roster of more than 20 unique, proprietary ice cream flavors. CREAM's signature "build-your-own" approach allows guests to pair a scoop of Twist It Up ice cream or other flavor between any two freshly baked cookie varieties or one of CREAM's other inventive baked goods, such as brownies, waffles or do'sants. An array of fun toppings, such as gummy bears, cereal, hot fudge, and the all-new Mini Chip Trio – a combo of mini chocolate, caramel and white chocolate chips – are available to finish it all off. Twist It Up is also a perfect addition to CREAM Tacos, Floats, Malts, Milkshakes and Sundaes, or on its own served by the scoop in a cup or a cone.

Speaking of the newest flavor, CREAM President and Co-Founder Gus Shamieh says, "The new flavor, Twist It Up, blends four of my most favorite treats – candy, pretzels, caramel and ice cream. We've mixed the sweet and salty flavors together, using a variety of unique textures and elements, into one frozen dessert to create a relationship for the 'ice' ages."

ABOUT CREAM:

CREAM, or 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me', was founded in 2010 in Berkeley, California CREAM was created to share family recipes from founders Jimmy and Gus Shamieh. With 24 locations throughout California's Bay Area, Southern California, Florida, and Nevada, CREAM currently has 40 new stores under development. With franchise opportunities offered since 2012, CREAM is a rapidly growing franchise organization that demonstrates the ideal intersection of a family owned and professionally run business.
Source:CREAM
Email:***@breadandbutterpr.com Email Verified
