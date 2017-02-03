The Inside Scoop: CREAM Has All Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Cravings Covered

CREAM Introduces Brand New Chocolate Dipped Cookie Menu Option

CREAM Chocolate Dipped Strawberry Line Up

--(https://creamnation.com/), which stands for 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me,' introduces a Chocolate Dipped Strawberry line up, available through to the end of February. The offerings are created to pair the existing Very Berry Strawberry ice cream with a variety of chocolate items, mimicking the rich and fruity taste of a chocolate dipped strawberry.Customers can pair the Very Berry Strawberry ice cream with a chocolate dipped cookie, to create a cookie ice cream sandwich, a chocolate dipped waffle bowl with chocolate drizzle on top, or a milkshake with chocolate drizzle throughout.CREAM is known for its unique, handcrafted ice cream sandwich combinations using super-premium, proprietary flavored ice cream, placed between warm, freshly baked cookies. CREAM'S "build your own" approach also allows guests to choose from a selection of other innovative confections such as brownies, waffles or do'sants.President and Co-Founder, Gus Shamieh states, "Cookies are at the core of CREAM, even being part of our name, so it made perfect sense to take a cookie to the next level by dipping it in chocolate and pairing it with our Very Berry Strawberry ice cream. Chocolate and Strawberries have always been a match made in heaven. So combining these chocolate dipped cookies with strawberry ice cream was an obvious and natural marriage for the perfect couple."CREAM, which stands for 'Cookies Rule Everything Around Me' serves warm, handcrafted ice cream sandwiches and other creations made using super-premium, proprietary flavored ice cream. Founded in 2010 in Berkeley, California, CREAM was created to share family recipes from founders Jimmy and Gus Shamieh. A fun-loving, bold and innovative franchise, since its inception CREAM has grown to serve 22 ice cream flavors, and has become widely regarded for its Ice Cream Sandwiches prepared using freshly baked cookies, and a variety of toppings. With an extensive menu, CREAM also serves Ice Cream Cones, CREAM Sundaes, Milkshakes, Malts, Floats, and the infamous CREAM Taco. Now with 26 locations throughout California's Bay Area, Southern California, Florida, and Nevada, franchising since 2012, and with 40 new stores under development, CREAM is a rapidly growing franchise organization that demonstrates the ideal connection between a family owned and professionally run business.