Global Xpress Type Approval for Paradigm's Game Changing Swarm45 Terminal

-- Paradigm's unique flat panel Swarm45 terminal can now add full worldwide coverage on Global Xpress (GX) to its impressive list of features; a list that includes it being the only GX VSAT terminal that can be carried as airline hand luggage. GX is the only globally available seamless, high-speed broadband network delivered by a single operator. This means that the Swarm45's fast setup and pointing can be quickly replicated from one location to the next without ever needing tocontact the service provider.The lightweight Swarm45 can be setup and operational in under 5 minutes delivering impressively high data rates for its antenna size. It is designed around the PIM (Paradigm Interface Module) which has an integrated modem and innovative audio and visual pointing aids. The BGAN-like pointing process has been developed by Paradigm to ensure quick deployment by users with minimal training. It provides a straightforward method of acquiring any one of the Global Xpress satellites without the extra bulk of motors and controllers.The Swarm45 has been swiftly adopted by the international military and government community for mobile and fast communication but is equally suited to the disaster recovery, NGO and broadcast sectors."It's exciting to see the reaction of our customers when they realise how quickly and easily they can be on air with the Swarm45. Now with its full type approval on GX this can be replicated all over the world and with a terminal which can be carried as hand luggage when flying." said Ulf Sandberg, Managing Director at Paradigm.Peter Dingley, Vice President, Future Government Technologies, Inmarsat Global Government, said: "The pace that our partners are engaging and rolling out increasingly advanced Global Xpress capabilities is impressive. Products such as the Swarm45 demonstrate the flexibility of the GX system to encompass new technologies as they mature. A complete GX terminal, small enough to be hand-carried onboard commercial airlines aligns perfectly with our global service and is accessible via 'one touch' commissioning with no prior notice."Amanda MuirMarketingParadigm Communication Systems Ltd+44 (0) 1420 88199Jonathan SinnattDirector of Corporate CommunicationsInmarsat+44 (0)20 7728 1935Inmarsat plc is the leading provider of global mobile satellite communications services. Since 1979, Inmarsat has been providing reliable voice and high-speed data communications to governments, enterprises and other organizations, with a range of services that can be used on land, at sea or in the air. Inmarsat operates in more than 60 locations around the world, with a presence in the major ports and centres of commerce on every continent. Inmarsat is listed on the London Stock Exchange (ISAT.L).The Inmarsat press release newsfeed and corporate updates are on @InmarsatGlobalGlobal Xpress (GX) is the world's first global mobile satellite communications service from a single operator, delivering seamless, secure, high-speed connectivity on land, at sea, and in the air. It is unique – truly representing a new era in mobile communications. Operating in the resilient Ka-Band, yet integrating seamlessly with Inmarsat's existing L-band network, GX allows customers across aviation, maritime, enterprise and government sectors to have reliable and assured access to high throughput communications.Paradigm provides optimal, innovative and reliable satellite communication and control solutions at a competitive price.Paradigm is a UK-based, independent and privately owned company with Europe's largest satcom warehouse. Incorporating an extensive logistics capability, Paradigm is able to deliver extremely efficient and cost-effective global services and unique solutions, from the provision of satcom equipment and terminals to the design and installation of complete turnkey systems.Paradigm has extensive engineering experience designing and delivering customised satellite terminals and earth stations for a wide range of industries and sectors, developing close relationships with customers, and giving valuable insight into their key requirements.All these factors make a successful combination when working with Inmarsat Global Xpress as a Land Terminal Manufacturer and Integration Partner.For more information, please visit www.paracomm.co.uk