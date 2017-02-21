News By Tag
GEO Jobe to share "The Power of GIS, Simplified" at the 2017 Esri Partner Conference and DevSummit
Award winning Esri Business Partner, GEO Jobe, will be exhibiting and showcasing ArcGIS Online solutions and services at the EPC and DevSummit.
The GEO Jobe team can be found on the exhibition hall floor at Booth #113 where the team will be available to answer questions, provide product demonstrations, and discuss solutions built on the ArcGIS platform. Additionally, software architects will be eager to share what's planned for the company's popular solutions including, the award winningAdmin Tools for ArcGIS Online (free, Pro, and for Portal),Mapfolio, MapLapse, and a couple of exciting, new solutions! David Hansen, VP of Software Development, will be on hand to meet with users to discuss GEO Jobe software development plans and share details of the next major update to Admin Tools which is being announced at DevSummit. Recall, Admin Tools is a leading ArcGIS Marketplace app used by more than 3,000 organizations around the World. See http://www.geo-
GEO Jobe will also be sharing exciting new announcements about their GEOpowered Cloud hosting options supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions.
This from Jeremy Weber, GEO Jobe VP of Enterprise Operations, "While all clients can benefit from enterprise GIS capabilities, we've identified certain bottlenecks (cost, infrastructure, knowledge) that act as barriers to implementation and thus barriers to our mission. To overcome these challenges, we've created our GEOPowered Cloud - A platform offering shared and dedicated hosting supporting ArcGIS Online, ArcGIS Enterprise and Esri partner solutions." Jeremy and his team will be on hand to share more with Esri business partners on how the company's solution can support and integrate with their solutions.
The team will also be answering questions about the company's UAV and aerial mapping services. Recall, GEO Jobe recently added a 3rd licensed UAV pilot to the team to support work with new and existing clients from utilities (electric, oil and gas, water), local government, agriculture, forestry, insurance, construction, real estate, and facilities management. The group supports solutions that span custom GIS development, web mapping, aerial mapping, 3D data, and cloud hosted solutions via our GEOpowered Cloud, the perfect integration with UAV data projects!
GEO Jobe is excited to once again be in Palm springs for EPC and DevSummit and to share the complete portfolio of products that support the company's mantra and deliver The Power of GIS, Simplified.
More about GEO Jobe at the 2017 DevSummit in this blog post:
http://www.geo-
About GEO Jobe
Founded in 1999, GEO Jobe (@geojobegis)
Connect with the GEO Jobe team or reach out with a question or comment on Twitter @geojobegis
