Floy Norman President of Creative Development at Punch Animation Judges Doodle 4 Google Competition
Legendary Disney and Pixar animator Floyd Norman judges for the remarkable Google Inc. national youth drawing competition, Doodle 4 Google.
Submissions are divided into five grade groups; grades K-3, grades 4-5, grades 6-7, grades 8-9 and grades 10-12. This year, Google received over 100,000 entries. Jimmy Kimmel, Simone Biles and Pikachu joined Floyd Norman as guest judges to pick the top 53 from each state (10 per grade group).
The top 53 finalists were recently announced on Googles website. Voting is now open to the public to pick the top 5 national finalists. Google employees will then choose one national winner among the top five to win a $30,000 college scholarship, a trip to the Google headquarters and $50,000 donation to their school for computer equipment
Floyd Norman recently joined Punch Amination, Inc. as President of Creative Development. Norman is best-known for his work in Sleeping Beauty, Jungle Book, Toy Story, 101 Dalmatians, Monsters, Inc. and many more. Mr. Norman actually worked with the man himself, Walt Disney and brings decades of experience in animation and production to Punch Animation, Inc.
Punch Animation, Inc.'s focus is on the development of animated television series and movies for syndication.
Punch Animation is a division of the American production company, Punch TV Studios. They are recognized throughout the entertainment and media industry for developing original and creative content for licensing and distribution around the world.
In June of 2016, Punch TV Studios launched there Initial Public Offering (IPO) at $1.00 per share and is currently in the IPO phase. Projections currently estimate the company will generate more than half a billion dollars in annual revenue by year four post the IPO.
To find out more information or to become a stockholder with Punch TV Studios visit their website at PunchTVStudios.com. Follow us on Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/
About Punch TV Studios
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community.
Forward Looking Statement
This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
