March 2018
Raise up to $1 Million for your business: Punch T.V. Studios' Master Business Class

Presenting Punch TV Studios' Master Business Class for Entrepreneurs
 
 
LAS VEGAS - March 23, 2018 - PRLog -- (Punch TV Studios)-- Joseph Collins; entertainment guru, financial mastermind, thought leader and CEO of Punch TV Studios, announced he will host an exclusive Master Business Class on May 11th, 2018 at the Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino.

For the past two decades, Collins has succeeded in the face of adversity in the Entertainment industry and through life's challenges. His spirit has made him a successful innovator in the television industry, as well as a trailblazing entrepreneur, raising millions of dollars in the Punch TV Studios Initial Public Offering (IPO).

The Punch TV Studios' Master Business Class is a unique opportunity for entrepreneurs to learn how to raise $100,000 to a million dollars to fund a business. In addition, attendees will learn how to: strategically create an infrastructure for success; market a business to investors; generate revenue while offering stock, and more! Collins will reveal industry secrets on how to successfully raise up to a million dollars for any business.

Also by attending the Master Business Class, entrepreneurs will receive entry into the Punch TV Studios Shareholder Convention, May 11th-12th, and access to all of its amenities.

Seating for this event is limited. To secure a seat, register now at www.punchtvstudios.com/ (https://www.punchtvstudios.com/invest/entrepreneurs-learn...)

For hotel accommodations, Westgate Las Vegas Resort & Casino has special premium room pricing available for attendees who reserve before April 11th. When making reservations, please be sure to use reference code SPTV8R. For additional information, visit the link above.

Note: The amount of available rooms are limited – early booking is highly recommended. Hotel room rates are subject to change after April 11, 2018.

The mission of Punch TV Studios, Inc. is to be a global producer and distributor of entertainment and original content. Using our business units and brands to differentiate our content, services and consumer products, we seek to create the most unique, innovative and profitable entertainment experiences. Punch TV Studios Inc. engages in the networking, producing, distributing, licensing, merchandising and syndication of media products.  The company provides television advertising solutions; distributes first-run syndicated series, off-network television programs, and theatrical motion pictures for licensing and syndication around the world.

For inquiries contact "Media Relations" at (310) 419-5914.

