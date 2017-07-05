News By Tag
Why are investors so confident about Punch Animation and why most will go "ALL IN"
As Punch Animation, Inc. begins its turn around investors are already going "ALL-IN" From Urban Television to Punch Animation, URBT just might be what investors are craving.
The animation division is one of most anticipated divisions out of the studios line up because it will give Punch TV Studios a new audience to entertain and will also prepare multiple animated shows and movies for syndication. Punch Animation already has a line up in development that's set to shatter the record of its current competitors. The question is... why are investors going "ALL IN" on Punch Animation? This thinly traded stock could give investor a major boost to their portfolio as Punch TV Studios has agreed to invest $1 million dollars to get this start-up company on its feet. Investors are already throwing money at the company because of one word and that's; TRUST. Punch TV Studios is already recognized throughout the entertainment and media industry for their top-rated shows and interactive content. Punch Animation will not only stand by their content, they are willing to stand by their investors. Animation being very popular for investors, most are saying if they don't go "all in" now, they know they are going to be missing out on a treasure.
Punch Animation is an entity of Punch TV Studios. www.punchanimation.com
Forward Looking Statement:
Punch TV Studios was founded by CEO Joseph Collins as a production company that develops new media content for license and distribution around the world. Punch TV Studios is the first and only company that is doing an IPO targeted directly towards the urban market to bring wealth and jobs to the urban community. This press release may contain forward-looking statements about Punch TV Studios. These forward-looking statements are based on the current plans and expectations of management and are subject to a number of uncertainties and risks that could significantly affect the company's current plans and expectations, as well as future results of operations and financial condition. The company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.
