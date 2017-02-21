News By Tag
Fabric Protection that Really Works
And one of the most frustrating experiences you won't enjoy is when, within just a few days, something like red wine, coffee or tea is spilled on that freshly-cleaned carpet or furniture.
This is not good!
So you feverishly apply all kinds of household cleaning products and scrub in desperation. That spot does look a little better but it is still there. You have an important appointment so you give up. When coming home a few hours later… it has grown! (This is another mystery and you might want to ask your carpet cleaning pro why this happens.)
All of this drama could have been avoided if you had asked for fabric protection when you had your carpet or furniture cleaned. You know, like Scotchgard or Teflon or some of the other products available to consumers.
Yes, fabric protection does cost a little bit more but… it's worth it!
How does it work?
Fabric protection is quite a mystery to many, but basically what it does is act as a kind of invisible shield that repels most substances that are spilled.
You might compare this to waxing a car. You are providing protection to your paint job by applying an invisible shield, and you know it is working because you can see water beading up on the surface.
Carpet and furniture fabrics need the same type of protection.
Besides the obvious immediate benefit of cleaning up fresh spills, you can rest assured that a protected carpet or piece of furniture is going to last longer because when something is clean, it performs better and increases the lifetime of the fabric.
This doesn't mean you can skip regular cleaning. Anything that is dirty will wear out prematurely. Fabric protection enhances a good cleaning. It's an added step that you want for your carpet and furniture in your home.
So you want peace of mind? The next time you have your carpet or furniture cleaned, ask for protection. You will like it… and so will your carpet and furniture.
