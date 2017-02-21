News By Tag
2017 ezPaycheck Payroll Software Is Being Offered With Customizable Pay Requirements
Payroll software, ezPaycheck has been released with options to add unique pay differentials. Download and test drive by visiting www.halfpricesoft.com
"ezPaycheck 2017 payroll software are now offered to customers with customizable payment options for service industry companies." said Dr. Ge, President and Founder of halfpricesoft.com.
Customer's are also able to calculate payroll taxes, print paychecks and file tax reports. In response to customers' requests, Halfpricesoft.com, the developer of ezPaycheck payroll software, now offers a quick start guide for small businesses.
Customers seeking a way to simplify payroll processing with more accuracy can go online tohttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
Small businesses will appreciate the unique features in the latest release of ezPaycheck payroll software:
-Offers free customer support for software
- Supports payment of hourly, salary, night shift, by piece, by load, or by mileage rates for employees.
- Supports daily, weekly, biweekly, semimonthly and monthly payroll periods. Features report functions, print functions, and pay stub functions.
- Prints miscellaneous checks as well as payroll calculation checks.
- Prints payroll checks on blank computer checks or preprinted checks.
- Automatically calculates Federal Withholding Tax, Social Security, Medicare Tax and Employer Unemployment Taxes.
-Includes built-in tax tables for all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
- Creates and maintains payrolls for multiple companies, and does it simultaneously.
- Prints Tax Forms 940, 941, W-2 and W-3.
-Supports multiple accounts at no additional charge.
-Supports network access.
Priced at $89 for new customers, ezPaycheck payroll tax solution is affordable for any size business. To start the no obligation 30-day test drive today, please visithttp://www.halfpricesoft.com/
http://www.youtube.com/
About Halfpricesoft.com
Founded in 2003, Halfpricesoft.com has established itself as a leader in meeting and exceeding the software requirements of small businesses around the world. Offering payroll software, employee attendance tracking software, check writing/printing software, W2 software, 1099 software and ezACH deposit software. It continues to grow in the philosophy that small business owners deserve affordable, user friendly, and totally risk-free software.
