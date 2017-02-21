News By Tag
The Boulder Group Arranges Sale of Net Leased Family Dollar
Randy Blankstein and Jimmy Goodman of The Boulder Group represented the seller in the transaction; a southern based real estate investment group
The 8,087 square foot building is strategically located on 1.37 acre parcel along the trade area's primary thoroughfare. The property is accessible from both Captain Gloster Drive and Liberty Road. Family Dollar boasts strong reported store sales at this location which they have operated at since 2011.
The Family Dollar has roughly six years remaining on their lease which expires on June 30, 2022. The lease features 10% rental escalations in each of the six 5-year renewal option periods. Family Dollar was acquired by Dollar Tree and is a wholly owned subsidiary of Dollar Tree. Dollar Tree is publicly traded on the NASDAQ (DLTR). Family Dollar is the second largest dollar store chain in the United States, operating over 8,100 stores across 46 states.
"Well located single tenant assets with solid real estate fundamentals continue to be in the greatest demand" said Randy Blankstein, President of The Boulder Group. Jimmy Goodman, Partner of The Boulder Group, added, "The market for net leased dollar stores remains active as these assets are in high demand among private investors."
About The Boulder Group
The Boulder Group is a boutique investment real estate service firm specializing in single tenant net lease properties. The firm provides a full range of brokerage, advisory, and financing services nationwide to a substantial and diversified client base, which includes high net worth individuals, developers, REITs, partnerships and institutional investment funds. Founded in 1997, the firm has arranged the acquisition and disposition of over $4 billion of single tenant net lease real estate transactions. From 2010-2016, the firm was ranked in the top 10 companies in the nation for single tenant retail transactions by both Real Capital Analytics and CoStar. The Boulder Group is headquartered in suburban Chicago. www.bouldergroup.com
