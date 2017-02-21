News By Tag
Admission 2017, ICFAI Business School becoming one of the most desirable management college in India
Selection Process for 2017 is over at ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad.
While talking to Professor YK Bhusan, Director IBS Mumbai, about how employability skills are vital for students, he said," Employability actually means acceptance by the employer. This acceptance is developed when a student is able to create a good impact by his good personality which is a resultant of his grasp of subject knowledge and awareness of his environs. Our focus from Day one is on developing employability of our students. We do it through a laser like focus on development of soft skills and domain skills of our students which make them more acceptable and employable."
Dr S Venkata Seshiah, Director IBS Hyderabad, while talking about pedagogy at IBS said. "CASE pedagogy approach is the hallmark of IBS Pedagogy. Each chapter of each course is mapped with real life situations. Students prepare and present these case studies for discussion in the class with help from faculty member whose role is to act as a catalyst in creating the proper discussion environment in the class wherein student develop managerial perspectives. This process grooms students to handle similar situation in their managerial lives more effectively making them more confident and effective."
About IBS Business School
