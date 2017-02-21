 
Admission 2017, ICFAI Business School becoming one of the most desirable management college in India

Selection Process for 2017 is over at ICFAI Business School, Hyderabad.
 
 
HYDERABAD, India - Feb. 27, 2017 - PRLog -- IBS Just concluded its admission process, several prominent recruiters, college Principals, coaching center founders took part in the process. Since its inception in 1995, ICFAI Business School is making it marks in field of Management education and 2017 is no exception. IBS Campuses are intellectually stimulating eco system where budding managers discover their compass for their dream careers and learn to nurture their latent talent and skills befitting a demanding corporate career.

While talking to Professor YK Bhusan, Director IBS Mumbai, about how employability skills are vital for students, he said," Employability actually means acceptance by the employer. This acceptance is developed when a student is able to create a good impact by his good personality which is a resultant of his grasp of subject knowledge and awareness of his environs. Our focus from Day one is on developing employability of our students. We do it through a laser like focus on development of soft skills and domain skills of our students which make them more acceptable and employable."

Dr S Venkata Seshiah, Director IBS Hyderabad, while talking about pedagogy at IBS said. "CASE pedagogy approach is the hallmark of IBS Pedagogy. Each chapter of each course is mapped with real life situations. Students prepare and present these case studies for discussion in the class with help from faculty member whose role is to act as a catalyst in creating the proper discussion environment in the class wherein student develop managerial perspectives. This process grooms students to handle similar situation in their managerial lives more effectively making them more confident and effective."

About IBS Business School

ICFAI Business School (IBS) (http://ibsindia.org/) is a constituent of ICFAI group and was incepted in 1995. Since then it is providing quality business and management programs and is one of the pioneer B –School in India. ICFAI Business School provides globally accepted programs and 100% case based learning. MBA/PGPM Program offered by IBS Business School in 9 campuses across India. Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Gurgaon, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune campuses provide PGPM program and Dehradun, Hyderabad and Jaipur provide MBA program.

For more information about ICFAI Business School please visit http://ibsindia.org/

ICFAI Business School App downloads links:

Android - https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.app.ibs...

I phone - https://itunes.apple.com/us/app/ibs-business-school/id1156004960?ls=1&mt=8
Email:***@ibsindia.org Email Verified
