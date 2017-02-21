Binfire releases new time tracking & reporting tool

Binfire online project management and collaboration software now includes time tracking and reporting tools for all projects.

-- Binfire.com®the leading provider of project management software today introduced project time tracking and reporting tools as part of its work management suite. This is an extremely easy feature to track time spent on project for clients by contractors and freelancers. The user can start time tracking at task level or at the project level. The time spent on working tasks or fixing bugs is automatically tracked when the user starts a timer found in the task dashboard or at top of each internal page in Binfire. All times tracked for each team member is tabulated and shown in the time reporting page. The user can download the daily, weekly or monthly report in spreadsheet format to be used in invoicing programs for billing the clients,"This is the easiest time tracking tool available in the market today" Said David Robins, Binfire's founder CEO. "Since it is a built-in tool, it integrates with the rest of the application than other third part time tracking tool" Robins said.To get more details about Binfire's time tracking feature check this page:# # #About Binfire.com:Binfire is Software as a Service (SaaS) provider. It offers comprehensive and integrated online tools for project management and collaboration. These include online project management tools like advance online task management, interactive Gantt chart, bug tracking, time tracking and message board. Real-time collaboration features like interactive whiteboard and status reporting. Real time communication features like group chat and commenting plus use of social media and web 2.0 features like starring and live pages to enhance user experience. All Binfire pages are live and all actions taken by one user could be seen by all team members in real time. In addition Binfire provides document management including file version and file locking to manage project's documentation.Binfire is a green company and we are doing our best to reduce the power consumption and carbon foot print in our offices. We also encourage our staff to use bicycles or green cars to commute to work.