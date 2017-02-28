A Better Way to communicate and collaborate

Binfire.com® today announced the release of its new communication tool for project team which handles project communication better than Slack.

-- Binfire's new message board is a new tool for the project teams to communicate safely on multiple subjects. It is much better suited for project communication than tools like Slack because it is heavily integrated in the project management application.Tools like Slack are great way for teams to communicate, but they are not integrated in the project management app itself. Many project management vendors connect their apps with Slack to add project communication and collaboration. "At Binfire we feel it is better to tightly integrate the communication tools to the project management software" Said Daniel Rob VP of marketing at Binfire. "The advantage of Binfire's message board to the competition is that every project has its own board and can create unlimited channels for covering different topics in the project". "This keeps communication for each project in the proper space and make it much easier to follow and retrieve information from the conversation in each project" Rob said.The new message board is the newest communication tool we have added to Binfire to enhance team collaboration. Message board joins like list of collaboration tools we already have like the real time chat, interactive whiteboard and collaborative PDF markup to create a comprehensive collaboration tool for both traditional and virtual teams.Binfire provides online project management software for teams working on projects to achieve the highest productivity. "Binfire is the only project management application that supports all project management methodologies like Agile, Waterfall and Hybrid" said David Robins, CEO of Binfire.com. "Both experienced and new project managers find the application easy to use and yet very effective. Both groups enhance their team's productivity by better than 25% when they start using Binfire" Robins said.A video showing the new features in Binfire can be found here:For a one month free trail of Binfire check here:###About Binfire.com:Binfireoffers comprehensive online project management and collaboration tools for Startups and SMBs. In addition to great features, Binfire is one of the most secure platforms for the client's data and documentation. Everything in Binfire is encrypted and saved on multiple servers at several locations.These services include comprehensive task management, Interactive Gantt Chart, Document management, Bug tracking, Resource tracking, New Message board and more. The app is integrated with Google Calendar, Google Drive and Dropbox. Although the application has an impressive list of feature, it is easy to use and anybody even without project management training can use it effectively.Binfire is a green company that does everything possible to help the environment. All our employees use bicycles to commute to work when the weather permits. In our office we use only environmentally friendly appliances.