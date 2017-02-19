News By Tag
FastPBX Adds MMS Capability to Their Business Phone Service
FastPBX continues to meet their customers' needs by improving on existing features. The business phone service team understands that with the growth of technology and smartphones being used more and more, text messaging is becoming an integral way of communicating. Improving the business SMS feature with an MMS service has given FastPBX users a more practical way to stay in touch with customers and partners.
"Thanks to extensive feedback from our customers, we're able to continue improving their experience and provide a more practical way to use one of our most popular services," said Rodolfo Pedraza, CEO of the business phone service. The FastPBX team was able use customer feedback and surveys to make sure the functionality of the MMS service helps users take a more complete approach to their communications.
Today, texting is the most widespread form of communication. The addition of an MMS service will serve users by improving their engagement with customers and providing another type of media to further develop their message and interact with customers, partners, and employees.
FastPBX currently offers business phone service to medium-sized and small businesses across the country. Their 24/7 U.S. based support team ensures that customers are taken care of as soon as possible and a 30-day money back guarantee with no contracts gives users the confidence they need to give FastPBX business phone service a try. FastPBX hopes to become a leading resource for business phone systems and the number one choice for business owners everywhere.
Visit the newly redesigned site at www.fastpbx.com.
