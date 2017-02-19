Discount on US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Valid upto 31 March 2017

Bharatbook announces a report on "Discount on US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market". This report obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentations and gain competitive knowledge of leading players.

(By Segment - Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear, Sports Equipment -Video games, Sporting goods and Toys; By Leagues - NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL; By Key Players - Competitive Landscape)Licensed Sports Merchandise Market in US is seeing rapid expansion amidst increasing popularity of leagues and their TV Viewership which has resulted in the increase in retail sales of licensed sports based categories.US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market has been growing at a moderate rate over the last five years with growth being majorly driven by increasing popularity of leagues , increasing TV deal /partnerships of major professional leagues, surging demand for licensed sports apparel as well as licensed multimedia products ( Video-games /Software ) who are targeting the under served market ( Children's segment ) in sports licensing and have been propelling the growth in the US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market.According to research report, "US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Segment - Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear, Sports Equipment -Video-games, Sporting goods and Toys; By Leagues – NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL; By Key Players – Competitive Landscape)", the market is dominated by professional sports leagues and increasing demand and fascination of consumers towards licensed sports goods as well as the increase in popularity of leagues across US which make up for a considerable share on the heels of Increasing adoption of licensed sports apparel for their favorite team and player . Among the segments, sports Apparel have the highest growth rate while among the sporting equipment, video games/software are expected to grow at a faster rate as compared to sporting goods & toys and games. The market is ripe for swift expansion with key players of the industry licensee include VF Corporation , Adidas – Reebok , Nike , G-III Apparel & Jar-den Corporation."US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market: Trends, Opportunities and Forecasts (2016-2021) – (By Segment - Sports Apparel, Sports Footwear, Sports Equipment -Video games, Sporting goods and Toys; By Leagues – NFL, NBA, MLB, NHL; By Key Players – Competitive Landscape)" analyses the following aspects:US Licensed Sports Merchandise Market Size & Forecast (By Value)Market Segmentation - Licensed Sports Apparel , Footwear & EquipmentExecutive Summary – Market, Drivers & Challenges and TrendsProfessional Sports League in USTo gain an in-depth understanding of US Licensed Sports Merchandise MarketTo identify the on-going trends and anticipated growth in the next five yearsTo help industry consultants align their market-centric strategiesTo obtain research based business decision and add weight to presentationsTo gain competitive knowledge of leading players