Stockdale Capital and Quilvest Form Venture to Acquire West Coast Medical Office Buildings
"This joint venture continues our activity in the medical office sector across the Southwest, which we continue to believe offers one of the most attractive risk-rewards in U.S. real estate today. We have a strong pipeline of opportunities in key Western markets such as Seattle, Portland, Houston, Phoenix-Scottsdale as well as throughout California,"
Stockdale will source, analyze and execute hospital-anchored medical office transactions on behalf of the venture focusing on renovating, re-tenanting or re-positioning assets throughout the target markets. Stockdale's growing MOB portfolio and hospital system relationships have driven a strong pipeline of opportunities that will continue to yield unique investments.
Barry Hammerman, Partner at Quilvest, commented: "This joint venture underpins Quilvest's focus on healthcare real estate – a sector that is uniquely positioned to benefit from favorable demographic trends, an evolving regulatory environment, and a growing deficit of supply suitable for current needs. As an experienced owner/operator in high-growth markets along the Western U.S., Stockdale understands the needs of the current generation of healthcare providers, and we look forward to working with Stockdale as we expand our portfolio in the region."
Quilvest Private Equity is the private equity arm of the Quilvest Group,an international financial group born from an industrial success at the end of the 19th century.
Since 1972, Quilvest Private Equity invests and accompanies private small and medium sized companies in their strategic development over the long term. Through its Real Estate platform, Quilvest seeks to invest with best-in-class operators and invests in funds and direct real estate investments in North and South America, Europe and Asia.
Founding principals Steven Yari and Shawn Yari developed Stockdale Capital Partners out of their 30-year predecessor real estate family office. Over the last six years, the firm has continued to build a significant presence in West Coast real estate markets via direct investing, development and through several programmatic joint ventures and separate accounts focused on niche investment opportunities on behalf of institutional partners globally.
Earlier this year, the firm formed a $100M venture with a global institutional investor to acquire core-plus medical office buildings in Los Angeles and a $75M partnership with private equity fund Siguler Guff for value-add investments across the Southwest. Both programs have announced acquisitions since launching. In September, the firm announced a major venture with UK-based Grosvenor Group and San Diego's Ace Parking to acquire and own parking assets across the Southwest; the venture acquired its first asset last month. For more information on Stockdale, visit: http://stockdalecapital.com
# # #
Stockdale Capital Partners: Stockdale Capital Partners (http://stockdalecapital.com) is a vertically-integrated real estate investment firm with a 60-year family office heritage focused on owning and operating commercial real estate over multiple asset classes throughout the Southwest. Stockdale's leadership team has a long history of operational success and the firm's in-house property management team has the ability to easily execute cutting-edge renovations and/or reposition large properties. Stockdale has offices in Los Angeles, Phoenix-Scottsdale and Houston.
Quilvest Private Equity:Quilvest Private Equity is the private equity arm of the Quilvest Group, a leading, global, independent wealth manager and private equity investor, with a presence in Europe, the Americas, Asia and the Middle East. Since 1972, Quilvest Private Equity invests and accompanies private small and medium sized companies in their strategic development over the long term. With a team of nearly 100 professionals investing both directly into companies and in funds and a global footprint (in Luxembourg, Paris, New York, London, Hong Kong and Dubai), Quilvest Private Equity manages approximately $5 billion of assets.
Quilvest Private Equity offers investment opportunities to its private and institutional investors on a large range of direct investments, private equity and private real estate funds, and through strategic partnerships, with a total alignment of interests. For more information:
