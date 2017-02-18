News By Tag
Scott Group Studio Debuts New York Flagship in D&D Building
Scott Group Studio, a leading designer and manufacturer of custom carpets, is debuting a new flagship showroom in New York City.
The showroom will host an open house on Tuesday, Feb. 21 to showcase the new space and give an up-close look at Istorii, its new collection by industry pioneer Larry Hokanson. A conversation with Hokanson will be held from 4 to 5 p.m. with the grand opening cocktail party to follow from 5 to 8 p.m.
Media are welcome to attend.
"This space has been carefully curated to deliver a highly relational, purposeful experience for our clients," said Libby Ferin, director of marketing and brand experience. "We worked extremely hard to create a destination where designers can find inspiration in our custom product offerings and unparalleled service in an environment that was thoughtfully designed for them."
Scott Group Studio is new to the Decoration and Design Building, but not to New York. Both of its Scott Group Custom Carpets and Hokanson brands have had individual showrooms in the city prior to leasing the new space.
"The decision to move to the D&D Building was very purposeful,"
The custom space, which was designed by Smith Stanley Architects, took four months to complete. The space features a clean and sophisticated design for browsing each brand's extensive pattern libraries. Designers will find dedicated space to not only review floor plans and samples during the design process, but enjoy a space of hospitality and relaxation as well.
After acquiring Hokanson two years ago, the Company has been integrating and renovating its showrooms across the country. The New York showroom is the second to be completed and will provide a template for the others to follow, beginning with Houston and then Chicago.
Scott Group Studio carpets can be found in the finest private aircraft, luxury retail stores, corporate offices, yachts and residences in the world – including the State Dining Room and Oval Office in the White House, the Russian Royal Palaces in St. Petersburg and the Burj Khalifa – the world's tallest building – in Dubai.
About Scott Group Studio
Scott Group Studio is a curation of the world's most luxurious custom carpet brands, featuring Scott Group Custom Carpets, Hokanson and PWV. With representation in markets throughout the United States and Europe, Scott Group Studio blends Midwestern hospitality and a global perspective into one cohesive luxury experience. Using the world's finest natural fibers, Scott Group Studio combines creativity and meticulous craftsmanship in the design and production of custom carpets for the private aviation, yacht, residential and commercial markets. For more information, visit www.scottgroupstudio.com.
