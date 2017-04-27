News By Tag
Kentwood to Host Second Annual Parks & Recreation Gala
All are invited to attend The Vibe – A Parks and Recreation Gala on Friday, May 19 to benefit the City's Park and Recreation Adaptive Sports program.
Guests will also enjoy dinner and entertainment from the Bootstrap Boys, a local country band. Guests can participate in a silent auction with items such as a sailing tour for six with Two Brothers Sailing Adventure and an overnight stay at Turtle Creek Casino & Hotel.
The Vibe is a fundraiser that benefits Kentwood's Adult Adaptive Sports and Recreation program, which provides recreation opportunities for individuals with physical or cognitive limitations. Funds raised will be used towards the purchase of a new boat for the adaptive water skiing program. Kentwood's adaptive sports and recreation program open to anyone, not just Kentwood residents and is one of two in the state that offer water skiing.
"The Vibe is a fun way for anyone to show support for our adaptive sports program," said Katelyn Bush, recreation program coordinator for the City. "It's a great opportunity to interact with ambassadors of the program to see the benefit it provides not only to Kentwood but to our region."
Kentwood's adult adaptive sports program provides opportunities for those living with physical or cognitive disabilities to participate in recreational activities and sports, such as water skiing, rock climbing, downhill skiing, golf and martial arts. The City also partners with the U.S. Paralympics for Paralympic Sport-Kentwood, a community based sports club developed to involve youth and adults with physical and visual disabilities in sports and physical activity, regardless of skill level.
"The Vibe Gala continues our 50th Anniversary festivities by allowing us to celebrate Kentwood while raising funds to support high impact programs," said Kentwood Mayor Stephen Kepley. "I look forward to welcoming new and familiar faces on May 19 as we join together to continue our education and support of Kentwood's adaptive programs."
Tickets for the event are $75 in advance and can be purchased by going online to www.kentwoodvibe.com. Additional information is available online or by calling 616.656.5270.
For questions, please contact Laura Barbrick at barbrickl@ci.kentwood.mi.us or 616.656.5272.
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
