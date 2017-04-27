 
News By Tag
* Kentucky Derby
* Woodland Mall
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Entertainment
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Grand Rapids
  Michigan
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
321
April 2017
30292827


Run for the Roses: Join Woodland Mall to Watch the Kentucky Derby

Family-Friendly Activities on Tap for the 143rd Kentucky Derby
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Kentucky Derby
Woodland Mall

Industry:
Entertainment

Location:
Grand Rapids - Michigan - US

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. - May 3, 2017 - PRLog -- Can't make it to Churchill Downs this year? Head over to Woodland Mall on Saturday, May 6 to watch the Kentucky Derby.

From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., kids and families can enjoy family-friendly activities and watch pre-race coverage until it's time for the 143rd Run for the Roses, which airs at 6:46 p.m. A jumbo screen will be set up in Macy's Court so that everyone can gather to watch what is often billed as the most exciting two minutes in sports.

Prior to the race, visitors can:

·      Take a selfie with a life-size horse cutout and fun Derby props

·      Enjoy mock-tail mint juleps and jockey-shaped cookies

·      Play croquet on two indoor courses

·      Enter the Derby Hat competition for a chance to win $150 Woodland Mall gift card plus other prizes

"This will be a fun chance for the whole family to don its best Derby attire and join us to show off their Southern style," said Lyndsey Hicks, Woodland Mall marketing director. "Our 16-foot screen is the next best way to watch the Derby if you can't be there in person.

"We hope to make our Kentucky Derby party an annual event with expanded activities in the years to come."

The event is free and open to all. For more information and to RSVP (don't want to run out of mock-tail mint juleps!) visit https://event.gg/6193/.

About Woodland Mall and PREIT

PREIT (NYSE:PEI (http://www.nasdaq.com/symbol/pei)) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that owns and manages Woodland Mall and other quality properties in compelling markets. PREIT's 23 million square feet of carefully curated retail and lifestyle offerings mixed with destination dining and entertainment experiences are located primarily in the eastern U.S. with concentrations in the mid-Atlantic's top MSAs. Since 2012, the company has driven a transformation guided by an emphasis on portfolio quality and balance sheet strength driven by disciplined capital expenditures. Additional information is available at www.preit.com or on Twitter (https://twitter.com/preit) or LinkedIn (http://www.linkedin.com/company/32781?trk=tyah).

Contact
Sabo PR
***@sabo-pr.com
End
Source:Woodland Mall
Email:***@sabo-pr.com Email Verified
Tags:Kentucky Derby, Woodland Mall
Industry:Entertainment
Location:Grand Rapids - Michigan - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Sabo Public Relations PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 03, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share