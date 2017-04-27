News By Tag
Run for the Roses: Join Woodland Mall to Watch the Kentucky Derby
Family-Friendly Activities on Tap for the 143rd Kentucky Derby
From 5 p.m. to 7 p.m., kids and families can enjoy family-friendly activities and watch pre-race coverage until it's time for the 143rd Run for the Roses, which airs at 6:46 p.m. A jumbo screen will be set up in Macy's Court so that everyone can gather to watch what is often billed as the most exciting two minutes in sports.
Prior to the race, visitors can:
· Take a selfie with a life-size horse cutout and fun Derby props
· Enjoy mock-tail mint juleps and jockey-shaped cookies
· Play croquet on two indoor courses
· Enter the Derby Hat competition for a chance to win $150 Woodland Mall gift card plus other prizes
"This will be a fun chance for the whole family to don its best Derby attire and join us to show off their Southern style," said Lyndsey Hicks, Woodland Mall marketing director. "Our 16-foot screen is the next best way to watch the Derby if you can't be there in person.
"We hope to make our Kentucky Derby party an annual event with expanded activities in the years to come."
The event is free and open to all. For more information and to RSVP (don't want to run out of mock-tail mint juleps!) visit https://event.gg/
