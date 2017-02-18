News By Tag
Monument of Love Baptist Church Hosts Compassion 3-1-1 to Help Heal the City
According to Monument of Love Pastor Rev. Derek Joyce, Compassion 3-1-1 was inspired by a quote from Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama, "The Dalai Lama said that 'love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive.' Here at Monument of Love, we wholeheartedly believe that. Issues such as crime, poverty, violence, discrimination, and injustice have been far too prevalent in our community and communities across the country" said Rev. Joyce. "The mission for Compassion 3-1-1 is to eliminate emotional boundaries, negative learned behaviors and institutional barriers in order to create harmony cemented in compassion for all. If we have compassion and love for others, we won't do things to hurt them. We'll actually find ways to help them. Once we have compassion, we can also create solutions that will heal Memphis and Shelby County and the nation," added Rev. Joyce.
The vision of Compassion 3-1-1 states that earth, water, air and fire are unique essential elements yet are united for human survival existing within all creation. Humanity must accept and divinely value the diversity in color, religion, sexual orientation and physical abilities of all people. The composite of compassion consists of listening ears, an emphatic heart, an open mind and responsive hands all demonstrating unconditional love. Another underlying reason for the four-part event is to create hope.
"Many people feel hopeless. Lack of hope is a dangerous thing and can lead to negative behaviors. We want to utilize this event to bring people together to encourage one another and restore hope. Having compassion allows others to know that there are people who care," said Rev. Joyce.
Here is a list of the Compassion 3-1-1 events:
Saturday, March 11, 2017
March for Compassion
9 a.m.
The march will begin at 201 Poplar (Shelby County Jail) and end at the National Civil Rights Museum. The citizens of Memphis and Shelby County will walk together to show compassion and empathy for one another.
Dance Rally
9:45 a.m. – 11 a.m.
It has been said that dance is the hidden language of the soul. After arriving at the National Civil Rights Museum, music, dance, performances and refreshments will abound.
3-1-1 Forum
10 a.m. – 11:15 a.m.
The 3-1-1 Forum will be held at the National Civil Rights Museum in Hyde Hall. A number of local leaders have been asked to serve as panelists to brainstorm, discuss and implement ways for us to come together in support of our fellow man.
3-1-1 Connection Live CD Concert
5:00 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.
The day will conclude with the Compassion 3-1-1 Connection, a concert that will debut songs from the upcoming compilation CD featuring several local and national recording artists. The concert will be held at Monument of Love Baptist Church, located at 2639 Lamar Ave. Memphis 38114. Performing acts include Memphis' own, Will Graves, Tamara Jones Monger, Angie P. Holmes, and the debut of national recording artist Wendy Moten's song, "Love Is Just a Fantasy".
The cost of admission is $20 per person.
For more information and to purchase tickets to the concert, call Nina Allen-Johnson at 901.679.8545, or visit http://www.monumentoflove.org.
