News By Tag
* Adelphi
* Music
* AUPAC
* More Tags...
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
New Music XII: The Parhelion Trio at Adelphi University on March 4 at 8:00 p.m
An exhilarating evening of music with a unique flute-clarinet-piano ensemble
The Parhelion Trio—Sarah Carrier (flute), Ashleé Miller (clarinet), and Andrea Christie (piano)—is a New York City based, all-female ensemble dedicated to bringing contemporary music to diverse audiences through innovative programming. In 2016, The Parhelion Trio was a semi-finalist in the inaugural M-Prize International Chamber Music Competition, the largest chamber competition in the world, and was offered a one-year management prize. Highlights from past concert seasons include performances at National Sawdust, Metropolitan Museum of Art "ETHEL and Friends" Series, Cornelia Street Café, Southampton Cultural Center, CUNY Graduate Center, Stony Brook University and the 2014 National Flute Association Convention, among many others. The trio was also featured in a June 2016 interview with Dan Dunford on Episode 44 of his music podcast "Divergent Paths," which can be downloaded on iTunes.
Parhelion's upcoming 2017 season includes a New York premiere of Pierre Jalbert's Triple Set, a work commissioned by The Flute Clarinet Duos Consortium. In June 2017, The Parhelion Trio will join members of the Emerson String Quartet alongside Scandinavian performers and composers for New Music for Strings, a week-long contemporary chamber music festival in New York. The festival includes a performance at Carnegie Hall's Weill Recital Hall, where the trio will collaborate on works by Grisey and Sørensen. In August, The Parhelion Trio will perform at the 2017 National Flute Association Convention in Minneapolis for the Flute Clarinet Duos Consortium's Retrospective Concert.
The Parhelion Trio regularly commissions works with leading composers that explore the ensemble's unique potential. Recent and upcoming premieres include compositions by Daniel Felsenfeld, Sidney Boquiren, Pierre Jalbert, Sunny Knable, and Whitney George. A strong advocate for the inclusion of contemporary music in music curriculums, The Parhelion Trio has presented workshops and performances for young composers of the New York Philharmonic's Very Young Composers program, students at St. Joseph's College in Brooklyn, and other schools in the New York City metro area.
The Parhelion Trio was formed in 2010 at the Institute and Festival for Contemporary Performance at Mannes.
AUPAC is one of Long Island's premier cultural arts venues for entertainment of all kinds. Tickets are currently on sale and are priced at $20, with discounts available to seniors, students and alumni. Information is available at the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516.877.4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Regular box office hours are Tuesday through Friday from 1:00-6:00 p.m. The box office is also open two hours before most scheduled performances.
About Adelphi: A modern metropolitan university with a personalized approach to higher learning.
Adelphi University is a highly awarded, nationally ranked, powerfully connected doctoral research university offering exceptional liberal arts and sciences programs and professional training with particular strength in its Core Four—Arts and Humanities, STEM and Social Sciences, Professions, and Health and Wellness. Adelphi is dedicated to transforming students' lives through small classes, hands-on learning and innovative ways to support student success.
Founded in Brooklyn in 1896, Adelphi is Long Island's oldest private coeducational university. Today Adelphi serves nearly 7,500 national and international students at its beautiful main campus in Garden City, New York—just 23 miles from New York City's cultural and internship opportunities—
More than 100,000 Adelphi graduates have gained the skills to thrive professionally as active, caring citizens, making their mark on the University, their communities and the world beyond.
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse