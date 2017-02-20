News By Tag
New developments in cross-border E-Commerce in the Asia-Pacific
yStats.com, an E-Commerce market research company from Hamburg, released a new report "Asia-Pacific Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017" that conveys information about advancements within cross-border online shopping in the Asia-Pacific.
China has made its way to the top of this trend due to the rapid escalation of cross-border online imports and exports. However, this country is outranked by Australia and Singapore in terms of share of E-Commerce consumers purchasing cross-border. A recent survey cited by yStats.com also places South Korea in the running, with almost half of online shoppers making cross-border purchases. In contrast, Japan ranks as the country with consumers who are least likely to buy cross-border. Japan exports more E-Commerce products to countries such as China and the USA than it imports.
Cross-border online consumers from South Korea and Australia have the highest demand for clothing. In contrast, E-Commerce consumers in China prefer cosmetics and children's products. yStats.com research also shows that almost two-thirds of Chinese cross-border online consumers utilize import channels of major Chinese E-commerce websites such as Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.
