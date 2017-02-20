 
February 2017





New developments in cross-border E-Commerce in the Asia-Pacific

yStats.com, an E-Commerce market research company from Hamburg, released a new report "Asia-Pacific Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017" that conveys information about advancements within cross-border online shopping in the Asia-Pacific.
 
 
Infographic: Asia-Pacific Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017
Infographic: Asia-Pacific Cross-Border B2C E-Commerce 2017
 
HAMBURG, Germany - Feb. 24, 2017 - PRLog -- As reported by yStats.com, the Asia-Pacific is the biggest region globally in terms of E-Commerce sales and cross-border online shopping is advancing further. This report cites estimations that between 2014 and 2020, Asia-Pacific will have the leading contribution to cross-border B2C E-Commerce sales globally, more than Western Europe or North America.

China has made its way to the top of this trend due to the rapid escalation of cross-border online imports and exports. However, this country is outranked by Australia and Singapore in terms of share of E-Commerce consumers purchasing cross-border. A recent survey cited by yStats.com also places South Korea in the running, with almost half of online shoppers making cross-border purchases. In contrast, Japan ranks as the country with consumers who are least likely to buy cross-border. Japan exports more E-Commerce products to countries such as China and the USA than it imports.

Cross-border online consumers from South Korea and Australia have the highest demand for clothing. In contrast, E-Commerce consumers in China prefer cosmetics and children's products. yStats.com research also shows that almost two-thirds of Chinese cross-border online consumers utilize import channels of major Chinese E-commerce websites such as Alibaba's Tmall Global and JD.com's JD Worldwide.


For further information, see: https://www.ystats.com/wp-content/uploads/2017/02/2017010...

Press Contact:

yStats.com GmbH & Co. KG

Behringstrasse 28a, D-22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 50

Fax: +49 (0)40 - 39 90 68 51

E-Mail: press@ystats.com

Internet: www.ystats.com

Twitter: www.twitter.com/ystats

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/ystats

Facebook: www.facebook.com/ystats

Source:yStats.com
