"Potential Energy" –New Album of the Company Gathering Huge Play Counts

The Company is a musical powerhouse. It has developed itself over the past eight years. This production house releases different hip hop and rap, R&B and soul music. The Company writes, produces and records different tracks. Their recent album is called as "Potential Energy". It consists of 10 tracks and every song is based on hip hop. This album has free on 16th Februrary,'17. Joey Levine is that the composer as well as he is amongst the main vocals. Famous singers like Nicolette Minto, Johnny Ortiz and Dan Stone have contributed much in vocal part.Alternative hip hop is a sub genre of hip hop music. It blurs the genres drawing equally from rock and funk, jazz and soul, country and electronics etc. Well, The Company's new album "Potential Energy" has introduced new beats in its all tracks. Some tracks like – "Elevate", "Ego Wave", "The Diffuser", "Red Cadillac" and many more are creating craze. Instruments like – stringed instrument, keyboard, sampler, guitar and synthesizer are finely incorporated together. The verses are wonderfully blended with these advanced musical instruments.The songs are getting high appreciation for the terrific combination of stringed instrument, keyboard and different trendy musical instruments. All the tracks are worth listening. If you are an alternative hip hop music enthusiast, you would love hearing "Potential Energy". Also, one, who prefers to record their songs, they can contact The Company to get full-studio expertise."Potential Energy" can presently topple over different few hit songs in soundcloud. The singers are ready to release a lot of new songs. The album's artwork is finished by Zac Cavaluzzi, whereas, Brandon Lipman has wonderfully maintained his job in the production part as well as he has mastered the tracks.