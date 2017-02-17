News By Tag
KiteDesk Introduces Tech Stack Search
Company Upgrades Search Capabilities for Faster, More Comprehensive Targeting of Leads, Offers New Sales Intelligence Categories
KiteDesk Data Marketplace
"We're pleased to be able to make building lead lists even more powerful with the ability to discover companies using specific technologies,"
When using Account-Based Prospecting strategies, it's important to be able to triangulate the right companies using multiple dimensions. For instance, using KiteDesk FIND enables customers to zero in on:
• Competitive Tech - Using hardware or software directly competitive to your own.
• Complementary Tech - Using technologies that work well with your own product or service.
• Adjacent / Enabling Tech - Using tech titles common to the Tech Stack of your ideal customers.
This feature is a great new starting point for account-based sales lead searches that can then be combined with other search criteria (e.g. Geography, Company Size by Revenue or Employee Count). Customers also further pinpoint prospects at those companies via Department, Title, or Keyword. KiteDesk FIND allows for hyper-targeting of onlythe right people at the right companies.
KiteDesk Search Upgrades
In addition to Tech Stack data, searching in KiteDesk FIND is faster than ever before with the inclusion of auto-preview. Similar to the way a Google web search works, KiteDesk shows the total number of results per data provider as a search is built.
It is now possible to isolate target companies more easily than before, which is useful for assigning lead lists to various sales reps, as well as picking up where you've left off with any Saved Search-- further streamlining sales prospecting workflows.
More powerful KiteDesk FIND features include:
• Isolate companies that have a multinational presence or single locations.
• Rename your saved searches.
• Modify your search and save it as a whole new saved search.
Lead Generation
KiteDesk FIND is currently ranked as the #1 product by market share in the Lead Lists category on Siftery.
"We've taken what is already widely considered the pre-eminent lead generation software tool and made it even better," said Eric Quanstrom, CMO at KiteDesk. "Discovering who you should be targeting is the most time-consuming, yet important part of outbound lead generation. Pinpoint data is the very heart of prospecting effectively."
KiteDesk is unique in the ability to enable sales teams to easily build lead lists on the fly, then work those leads in a seamless manner with KiteDesk FLOW.
All features covered here are available immediately. Visit www.kitedesk.com to get started with a customized demonstration for your sales team.
Media Contact
KiteDesk Marketing
8559105483
marketing@kitedesk.com
