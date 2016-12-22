News By Tag
KiteDesk CEO Sean Burke Named 'Most Inspiring Leader' by SLMA
The Sales Lead Management Association Adds Burke to Top 10 List of Most Inspiring B2B C-Level Management
Ten leaders (four different categories) who received the most votes from SLMA members are winners in their respective category. The SLMA announced results this month which were tabulated in the election for the inspiring 'Leaders in Sales Lead Management.'
"This award is actually a reflection of the team and progress we've made at KiteDesk," said Burke. "I'm not usually one to take credit individually. Our company is firing on all cylinders, so it's not surprising to receive recognition."
KiteDesk, the maker of smart sales software, offers lead generation and lead management for sales teams. Using patent-pending technology, KiteDesk FIND and FLOW orchestrate all sales development activities from prospecting to communication, to produce qualified leads, meetings, and appointments--
"It's no surprise that Sean Burke is recognized as an inspiring C-Level Leader in Sales Lead Management,"
"His deep background as a successful entrepreneur with multiple exits gives him unique experience in the sales and marketing space. Sean is a standard bearer for sales lead management and we appreciate his voice. He knows the definition of the "Best Leads" and salespeople the world over appreciate what he has done at KiteDesk."
About KiteDesk
http://www.kitedesk.com
KiteDesk provides smart sales software for high growth organizations. As a complete lead generation and lead management system, we help sales development teams dramatically increase predictable pipeline.
KiteDesk is a venture-backed, privately-held company headquartered in Tampa, with offices throughout the United States. To learn more, please visit www.KiteDesk.com or connect with us @KiteDesk.
Contact
Marketing Team
