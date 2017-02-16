News By Tag
NewCloud Networks Teams with Veeam® to Offer up to $2,000 in FREE Cloud Backup and DRaaS Services
NewCloud Networks is a Gold partner in the Veeam® Cloud & Service Provider program and is pleased to join Veeam in offering customers Cloud Connect to enable the Always-On Business™
Together, Veeam and its partners are giving away up to $200 million dollars inCloud Backup and DRaaS servicesto help their joint customers leverage the cloud, and the cloud capabilities built into Veeam Backup & Replication™
The program provides any customer using Veeam Backup & Replication (alone or as part of a suite) with up to $2,000 in free Cloud Connect services. Veeam will cover $500 of the free Cloud Connect services, and NewCloud Networks will make up the difference, up to a total of $2,000 per customer. All qualifying customers must request their code for free Cloud Connect services by March 31, 2017. The customer must then consume Cloud Connect services against their code by June 30, 2017.
NewCloud Networks hosts Veeam backups and replicas on its ultra-low latency nationwide network in 10 locations across the country, under the brand names NewCloud Protect and NewCloud Replication. By utilizing NewCloud Protect and NewCloud Replication, customers can secure their data from catastrophic loss without the need to own, maintain and support capital intensive infrastructure. Customers can access and recover data from cloud backups directly from their Veeam consoles, or fail over to standby virtual machines in the cloud.
To request FREE services from NewCloud Networks, Visit our website here (http://info.newcloudnetworks.com/
For more information on the FREE Cloud Services Program, please contact Tricia Lall (tlall@newcloudnetworks.com)
NewCloud Protect and Replication are also available through Arrow Electronics for existing Arrow partners. For more information please visit arrow.com.
About NewCloud Networks: Founded in 1988, NewCloud Networks (NCN) is a national cloud computing and communications provider specializing in hybrid cloud, cloud desktops, backup and disaster recovery, and hosted PBX. 2,500+ customers and 2,000+ sales partners choose NewCloud for the trust that comes from an established, financially stable, and transparent cloud company. NCN delivers real value, maximum uptime and performance, and solutions that are customized to customer needs. NewCloud's unified cloud platform is SOC, HIPAA, and PCI compliant and features best-of-breed solutions that are priced competitively against commodity cloud offerings. The guiding principle – take care of customers, partners and employees and everything else will take care of itself – has led to a 95% cloud customer retention rate to date.
Tricia Lall
***@newcloudnetworks.com
