Moss & Associates Celebrates Topping Out of Riva
The $150 million property, which is being developed by Premier Riva, LLC, is located at 1180 N. Federal Highway along the Middle River. It consists of 100 luxury residential units with condos ranging from 1,500 to 2,500 square feet and penthouses as large as 7,000 square feet. Designed by Falkanger Snyder Martineau & Yates, Inc., the 16-story building will feature a 400-foot-long landscaped river walk, water taxi, water sports center with a private dock, 65-foot lap pool and sundeck, riverview fitness center and Borghese-themed spa, among other amenities.
"The Fort Lauderdale market is steadily growing, and it is gratifying to see buyers from all over the world invest in our community," said Brett Atkinson, executive vice president of Moss & Associates. "Riva is situated in a great area with magnificient waterviews and walking proximity to numerous retailers, restaurants and nightlife, making it an excellent addition to Premier Riva, LLC's portfolio. We are thrilled they selected us to be part of their team."
The project broke ground in June 2015 and is expected to be completed in August 2017.
About Moss:
Moss & Associates (www.mosscm.com) is a national privately held construction firm providing innovative solutions resulting in award-winning projects. With nine regional offices from Hawai'i to the Caribbean, Moss focuses on construction management at-risk, design-build, and public-private partnerships. The company's diverse portfolio encompasses a wide range of sectors, including luxury high-rise residential, landmark mixed-use developments, hospitality, primary and higher education, justice and solar energy. Moss prides itself on a strong entrepreneurial culture that honors safety, quality, client engagement and employee development. Its employees consistently rank Moss as one of the best places to work.
