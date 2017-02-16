News By Tag
Buck Baits, LLC Introduces Deer Camp Coffee® Featuring RealTree® Camouflage Patterns
Buck Baits, LLC launches new brand Deer Camp Coffee®. The first offering is "Opening Day" medium roasted coffee. It is now available at Walmart.com and features the REALTREE XTRA® Green camouflage pattern.
Deer Camp Coffee® is about the opportunity to spend time together with family and friends. Each package starts with preparation and anticipation of delicious rich aromas for the perfect cup of coffee. Like deer camp, it's the rituals and camaraderie unlike any other time of year. From packing, setting up camp, the delicious meals, storytelling, to the first sip of morning coffee, and the fresh scent of dawn on "Opening Day"…times remembered.
Packaged in twelve-ounce bags and ground for easy enjoyment, the coffee is 100% Arabica and a propriety blend of Central American and Indonesian coffee beans, medium roasted to perfection. Swiss water decaffeinated coffee will also be available.
The product line will expand to include additional blends, seasonal and holiday themed coffees, as well a variety of flavors.
A portion of the proceeds from each purchase will be donated to support hunting education for youth, hunting management and conservation, as well charitable organizations that assist hunters with disabilities. Online purchases are available at www.Walmart.com or www.DeerCampCoffee.com. Distributors and Dealer are welcomed to inquire.
You can also follow Deer Camp Coffee® on Instragram, Facebook, and Twitter for specials as well giveaway througout the year.
About Buck Baits, LLC
Buck Baits, LLC is a manufacturer specializing in selling a variety of premium hunting related accessories and consumer good products. Buck Baits, LLC products will be sold to specialty and boutique retail locations, distributors, catalogs, e-commerce websites, department stores, mid-tier retailers, grocery and consumer goods retail locations and sporting goods stores. Consumers can find Buck Baits, LLC products on websites at www.BuckBaits.com or www.DeerCampCoffee.com.
