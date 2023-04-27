Follow on Google News
News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Follow on Google News
BNR Ventures, LLC Executes Licensing Agreement For Trademark DEER CAMP® With Buck Baits, LLC
BNR Ventures, LLC to open coffee roasting facility, retail, and café business called DEER CAMP® Mio in Oscoda County, Michigan.
By: Buck Baits, LLC
Two and half hours northeast of Detroit, Michigan and opening the second week of May, DEER CAMP® Mio is located in Oscoda County on Main Street in downtown Mio, Michigan about 30 miles east of Grayling, Michigan. In the heart of the Huron National Forest, visitors come for fishing, hunting, rafting, hiking, biking, kayaking, camping, and even enjoy paddling, as well many cabins in the surrounding area to enjoy the river as well as the outdoors.
"Since 2015, Buck Baits, LLC has registered, established, licensed and protected federal trademarks and other intellectual property used in commerce. I welcome businesses like BNR Ventures, LLC to discuss opportunities where both parties can discuss, come to terms, as well execute agreements that will mutually benefit parties. Buck Baits, LLC is excited about the relationship of a license agreement with BNR Ventures and wishes them much success in their future endeavors," states Julie Majewski, Director of Buck Baits, LLC.
DEER CAMP® MIO will be open daily, hold events, and feature locally sourced Made In Michigan items, apparel, an assortment of snacks, wild game meat and jerky, food and beverage offerings, gifts, hunting, archery and fishing items along with DEER CAMP® Coffees including the REALTREE® series of coffee products. The Café will also feature venison hot dogs, pasties, shaved ice and a full coffee offering for families to enjoy.
"Living and working in Mio, Michigan we knew there was a need for a business with good food and beverages especially coffee, a place where community can come including tourist, and invest back in our community. After visiting Buck Baits, LLC & DEER CAMP® Coffee Roasting Company & Outfitters and hearing "Welcome To DEER CAMP!", we knew we wanted to set up our own camp in our hometown!," states Brian Gadowski and Rich Hoffman of, BNR Ventures, LLC.
About Buck Baits, LLC
Buck Baits, LCC is a women-owned, Sterling Heights, Michigan-based company that specializes in manufacturing best in class hunting scents and attractants, odor elimination and outdoor sporting accessories. Buck Baits brands include DEER CAMP® Coffee. Buck Baits operates a coffee roasting company, retail and café called DEER CAMP® Coffee Roasting Company & Outfitters in Sterling Heights, Michigan. In 2022, DEER CAMP® received consumer choice WDIV BEST OF BEST for coffee shops award for all of Metro Detroit and Buck Baits, LLC was a business finalist in hidden gems business awards category for Macomb County, Michigan. Both Buck Baits™ and DEER CAMP® products have been seen on national television and sold throughout North America. DEER CAMP® are registered trademarks of Buck Baits, LLC. All Rights Reserved. Licensing opportunities are available. To learn more visit https;//DEERCAMPcoffee.com
Contact
Mike Reaume
***@buckbaits.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse