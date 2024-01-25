McDowll Coffee, LLC Licenses Trademark for DEER CAMP® HARRISON TOWNSHIP Michigan

McDowell Coffee LLC Licensed Trademark DEER CAMP® to open an ice cream and a café in Harrison Township, Michigan. .

-- McDowell Coffee, LLC of Harrison Township, Michigan is excited to announce the company has executed a licensing of intellectual properties with Buck Baits, LLC of Sterling Heights, Michigan. Buck Baits, LLC brands include DEER CAMP® and operates DEER CAMP® Coffee Roasting Company & Outfitters in Sterling Heights, Michigan. The licensing includes a non-exclusive use of the registered trademarks; DEER CAMP®. The specifics of the agreement are confidential, but McDowell Coffee, LLC will use the trademarks in business operations that includes ice cream and a coffee cafe, micro coffee roasting, and retail store with carry out of foods and beverages. The business will operate under the name; "DEER CAMP® Harrison Township".Opening in April of 2024, DEER CAMP® Harrison Township will be located in Harrison Township, Macomb County, on the north side of North River Road Just east of Selfridge Air National Guard military base in the Starlight retail complex. Macomb County is Michigan's third most populated county and Harrison Township is known as "Boat Town" encompassing four miles of coastline on Lake St. Clair and eight miles of nonmotorized paths. If you enjoy boating or just being near the water, this is the place to be.DEER CAMP® Harrison Township will feature award winning DEER CAMP® Coffees, DEER CAMP® all beef and venison hot dogs, food and beverages, and an assortment of ice cream flavors for all to enjoy. The retail space will feature locally sourced Made In Michigan products including jarred goods, seasonings, gift, Uncle Henrys Gourmet Meats and snack sticks, jerky, as well wild game meats."As a resident of Harrison Township, I am excited to locate my business in this great community. Living around Marinas and talking daily to residents, I am hoping to fill the need of an ice cream and coffee café on North River road. The business will be just a few miles from a sports facility and downtown Mt. Clemens. Heading in the opposite direction close to Lake St. Clair. The location will offer carry out and third-party delivery services too. Business professionals, boaters, senior citizens, and families will have additional food and beverage offerings in the township to enjoy," states Lauren McDowell, CEO, McDowell Coffee, LLC."On behalf of the Harrison Township Board of Trustees, we are excited for McDowell Coffee, LLC and the future opening of DEER CAMP® Harrison Township. I want to acknowledge Buck Baits, LLC who operates DEER CAMP® Coffee Roasting Company & Outfitters in Sterling Heights for choosing Harrison Township, and reaching out to the township about how the community would benefit," says David Bratto, Trustee, Harrison Township. "DEER CAMP® has an excellent product mix and we believe our community will enjoy their award-winning coffees and ice cream options for years to come.""I have always been a champion of supporting local businesses. When approached of the idea of licensing an ice cream and café in Harrison Township, I was excited. Not only do I enjoy fishing and boating with my family in the community, but agree there is a need in that area for more prepared food and beverage options for grab and go. I wish McDowell Coffee, LLC much success in their vision and future business endeavors," states Julie Majewski, Director, Buck Baits, LLC.About Buck Baits, LLCBuck Baits, LCC is a women-owned, Sterling Heights, Michigan-based company that specializes in manufacturing best in class hunting scents and attractants, odor elimination and outdoor sporting accessories. Buck Baits brands include Buck Baits™, DEER CAMP® & DEER CAMP® Coffee. Buck Baits operates a coffee roasting company, retail and café called DEER CAMP® Coffee Roasting Company & Outfitters in Sterling Heights, Michigan. In 2023, DEER CAMP® was awarded for the second time in a row the consumer choice NBC WDIV BEST OF BEST for coffee shops in Metro Detroit. Buck Baits, LLC was nominated and a 2022 business finalist for a Hidden Gems Macomb County business award in Macomb County, Michigan, and an award winner in 2023 for the Best Coffee in Northern Michigan. Both Buck Baits™ and DEER CAMP® products have been seen on national television broadcasts and sold at independent retailers throughout North America. DEER CAMP® is a registered trademarks of Buck Baits, LLC. All Rights Reserved. In 2023, BNR Ventures, LLC; DEER CAMP® MIO, licensed as an independent business to micro coffee roast, and operate a café, and retail business. Trademark Licensing opportunities available. To learn more visit: http:// www.DEERCAMPCOFFEE.com