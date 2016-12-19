Country(s)
Industry News
SwipeClock Kicks Off 2017 Mountain Summit with Keynote from Harley-Davidson Marketing Legend, Ken Schmidt
SwipeClock's Annual Partner Event Enables Service Providers To Grow their Businesses by Providing the Knowledge Required To Leverage the $7.7 Billion Workforce Management Market
SALT LAKE CITY - Feb. 22, 2017 - PRLog -- The SwipeClock Mountain Summit 2017 kicks off today at Little America Hotelin Salt Lake City. A keynote presentation by Harley-Davidson marketing legend, Ken Schmidt, combined with a packed 3-day agenda, will enable SwipeClock's partners to successfully grow their businesses by tapping into the $7.7 billion workforce management market.*
Specifically, attendees will gain the knowledge, strategies, skills, and contacts they need through role-based training, targeted educational sessions, networking with SwipeClock executives and other attendees, and creating new partnerships with the event's sponsors. (See full list of companies below).
"This year's theme is 'Catch the Wave,'" said Matt Craven, Executive Director of Customer Success for SwipeClock. "The 'wave' is the extremely large and fast moving workforce management market opportunity. By attending this year's Mountain Summit, our partners will be well equipped to both catch and ride the wave to success and growth."
Event Sponsors
SwipeClock is pleased to welcome the following sponsors to Mountain Summit 2017.
· Platinum vendors: Adaptasoft, Apex Payroll, Evolution, and Forms & Fulfillment
· Gold vendors: A-Lign and InterceptEFT
· Silver vendors: Execupay, HRAnswerLink, Payroll Tax Management, and Schlage
About SwipeClock LLC
SwipeClock is a leading provider of cloud-based integrated workforce management solutions that include automated time and attendance, advanced scheduling, and leave management capabilities. The company's products, including TimeWorksPlus, TimeSimplicity, and Workforce Management Clock enable employers to manage their most important and expensive asset—employees—
* The global workforce management market is expected to grow from USD $4.8 billion in 2015 to USD $7.7 billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Source: MarketsAndMarkets, 2017
Contact
Brandon Nielsen
888-223-3450
info@swipeclock.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse