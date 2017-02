SwipeClock Kicks Off 2017 Mountain Summit with Keynote from Harley-Davidson Marketing Legend, Ken Schmidt

SwipeClock's Annual Partner Event Enables Service Providers To Grow their Businesses by Providing the Knowledge Required To Leverage the $7.7 Billion Workforce Management Market

-- The SwipeClock Mountain Summit 2017 kicks off today at Little America Hotelin Salt Lake City. A keynote presentation by Harley-Davidson marketing legend, Ken Schmidt , combined with a packed 3-day agenda, will enable SwipeClock's partners to successfully grow their businesses by tapping into the $7.7 billion workforce management market.*Specifically, attendees will gain the knowledge, strategies, skills, and contacts they need through role-based training, targeted educational sessions, networking with SwipeClock executives and other attendees, and creating new partnerships with the event's sponsors. (See full list of companies below)."This year's theme is 'Catch the Wave,'" said Matt Craven, Executive Director of Customer Success for SwipeClock. "The 'wave' is the extremely large and fast moving workforce management market opportunity. By attending this year's Mountain Summit, our partners will be well equipped to both catch and ride the wave to success and growth."SwipeClock is pleased to welcome the following sponsors to Mountain Summit 2017.· Platinum vendors: Adaptasoft Evolution , and Forms & Fulfillment · Gold vendors: A-Lign and InterceptEFT · Silver vendors: Execupay Payroll Tax Management , and Schlage SwipeClock is a leading provider of cloud-based integrated workforce management solutions that include automated time and attendance, advanced scheduling, and leave management capabilities. The company's products, including TimeWorksPlus, TimeSimplicity, and Workforce Management Clock enable employers to manage their most important and expensive asset—employees—by transforming labor from a cost of doing business to a competitive advantage. SwipeClock's workforce management solutions are sold through over 850 partners that empower more than 26,000 businesses to lower labor costs, comply with regulatory mandates, and maximize their profits. Learn more about SwipeClock: www.swipeclock.com * The global workforce management market is expected to grow from USD $4.8 billion in 2015 to USD $7.7 billion by 2020, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 9.6%. Source: MarketsAndMarkets, 2017