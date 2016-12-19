SwipeClock Integrates New Workforce Management Clock into Adaptasoft's Leading Payroll Software To Give Employers and Workers a Single Sign-on

SwipeClock is embedding its new intelligent Workforce Management Clock into CyberPay Online Phoenix, Adaptasoft's cloud-based payroll service provider software to make it more convenient for employers and workers to access important payroll information with a single sign-on and improve the competitiveness of payroll service providers by delivering a better workforce management experience to their customers in a rapidly changing and fast moving market.