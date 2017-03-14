Country(s)
SwipeClock and Evolution Seamlessly Integrate Workforce Management and HCM Solutions To Accelerate Growth for Evolution Licensees
Shared Data Between Evolution HCM and the SwipeClock Workforce Management Suite Enhances Capabilities to Improve Accuracy, Lower Costs, and Ensure Regulatory Compliance
"Providing a path for service providers to grow their businesses is at the center of everything we do," said Kathey S. Palmer, Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing for Evolution. "Given that a majority of our current payroll partners are using SwipeClock's workforce management solutions, it makes complete sense to further expand and deepen the integration of our two platforms to deliver unparalleled accuracy, productivity, and financial control."
"SwipeClock's purpose is to ensure the success of our payroll partners," said Coleman Barney, CEO of SwipeClock. "By further strengthening our partnership with Evolution, we are doing just that. Now, our joint customers can immediately benefit from the extensive integration, while the other Evolution licensees have more reasons than ever to use the SwipeClock Workforce Management Suite to lower costs, ensure compliance, and reduce errors."
Extensive and Seamless Integration
The extensive and seamless integration of Evolution HCM and the SwipeClock Workforce Management Suite enables employee data to be synchronized from the Evolution System to SwipeClock, while at the same time allowing time card data from SwipeClock to be shared with Evolution for payroll processing. The integrated data flows enable SwipeClock to operate from within Evolution as if it were a single solution.
Evolution System
Evolution is a dynamic payroll, HR, and tax management system developed by payroll and HR service bureau veterans for the HCM industry. Providing unparalleled accuracy, productivity, and financial control within one fully integrated platform, Evolution gives companies the power and flexibility to operate and grow their business while continuing to meet the rapidly changing trends of the software industry.
SwipeClock's Workforce Management Suite
SwipeClock's Workforce Management Suite includes TimeSimplicity for advanced scheduling, TimeWorksPlus for timekeeping and attendance, and intelligent web and mobile clocks for accurately controlling and capturing employee time. The suite of integrated solutions empowers companies with intelligent attendance management, enhanced leave management, and an employee self-service portal. These capabilities help ensure that business owners are in compliance with state and federal regulatory mandates, and enable SwipeClock's partners to grow their own businesses by solving their clients' most pressing labor challenges.
Availability
The integrated solution is now available to Evolution's current and prospect licensees.
About Evolution
iSystems, LLC is the company behind Evolution which provides unparalleled accuracy, productivity, and financial control within one single-source, end-to-end HCM solution. iSystems values and understands the importance of innovation and perseverance to provide its service provider clients with a secure, scalable, and reliable technology. The company sets itself apart by maintaining the highest level of product and technical support, providing ongoing training programs, offering marketing and sales support, and ensuring a never-ending commitment to the research and development of new products and services. The Evolution HCM software was recently recognized by CIO Review and its independent board of advisors as one of the 20 Most Promising HR Technology Solution Providers for 2016 in the country.
About SwipeClock LLC
SwipeClock is a leading provider of cloud-based integrated workforce management solutions that include automated time and attendance, advanced scheduling, and leave management capabilities. The company's products, including TimeWorksPlus, TimeSimplicity, and Workforce Management Clock enable employers to manage their most important and expensive asset—employees—
