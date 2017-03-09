News By Tag
New Perspectives On Higher Education
New book on Higher Ed available now from amazon. Contributors from Higher Ed include leaders from areas that have not been heard from yet.
Thirteen authors from a variety of higher ed settings provide their keen insights into the challenges and solutions to improve the trustworthiness of higher education.
Book includes contributors from all Higher Ed spaces, including R1, HBCU, liberal arts, and innovative suppliers to Higher Ed.
Contributors include college presidents, professors, instructors, staff, doctoral students, and entrepreneurs.
The forward is written by Hampton-Sydney College President, Dr. Larry Stimpert.
Dr. Aneil K. Mishra, The Tom Arthur Distinguished Professor of Leadership at East Carolina University is the Editor of this new volume. Dr. Mishra has been teaching leadership for over 25 years at universities such as Penn State, Wake Forest, Michigan State, NC Central, and East Carolina. Aneil has worked both in higher ed and as a supplier to higher ed. He led the launch of the innovative UNC@MBA program as the VP of Curriculum and Faculty Relations partnering with staff, faculty and technology experts. This volume draws on his vast experience and brings together experts in higher ed that have never been heard from.
