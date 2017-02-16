News By Tag
Consulting Quest Welcomes Stanley Jonas as Partner in Africa !
We are pleased to welcome a new partner, Stanley Jonas. Need help from a consultant or want to analyze your performance in Africa? Stanley is your privileged liaison!
As a JV Partner (Nigeria) with United Energy Intel Corporation USA, and Consulting Partner with Winston Oil & Gas Ltd, Subsidiary of Winston Investment LLC, he has built an appreciable network of business trading partners in crude oil derivatives in West Africa and around Europe and America, ensuring that individuals, companies and organizations get quality petroleum products with prompt service delivery at very competitive prices without compromise to industry standard. He implemented process improvement ideas that strengthened operations, resulting in achieving set goals and targets.
Stanly has also performed market research and undertook financial feasibility studies to access scope for business development in new markets that saved the company's downtime and increased profits by almost 60%. Stanley is preparing a MBA, in Leading Innovation and Change (Robert Kennedy University), and holding a diploma in Chemical Engineering .
"I joined Consulting Quest because of its strong, disruptive, and innovative leadership team with a global approach to seamless consultancy services through local content participation."
About Consulting Quest
With a worldwide presence and a range of proprietary performance measurement tools, we help companies navigate the consulting maze.
We work with Consulting Clients to increase their performance through consulting and Consulting Providers to help them acquire new clients and to improve their performance.
Contact
Damien Simon
damien.simon@
