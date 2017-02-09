 
News By Tag
* Consulting
* Oil Gas
* Healthcare
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Houston
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





February 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
1514131211109

CQ Welcomes Percy Kapadia as Partner – Texas!

We are pleased to welcome a new partner, Percy Kapadia. Need help from a consultant or want to analyze your performance around Houston? Percy is your privileged liaison!
 
 
Percy Kapadia
Percy Kapadia
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Consulting
Oil Gas
Healthcare

Industry:
Business

Location:
Houston - Texas - US

Subject:
Partnerships

HOUSTON - Feb. 15, 2017 - PRLog -- Mr. Kapadia currently consults for medium to large cap clients across a number of industries, including Oil and Gas, Consumer Products, Financial Services, Education and Mining.  He has previously served as a Board Member and COO of Image Depot, a consumer product manufacturer and Executive Director at the College Board, providing leadership in the areas of Business Process Improvement, Strategy Development, Operations and Finance. Prior to that he served numerous clients as a Consultant for Deloitte Consulting as well as internal consulting roles with JPMorganChase and Relient Energy.


He is a seasoned executive with a reputation for bringing strategic insights to bear on complex operational and organizational challenges to develop innovative client centric solutions. Recognized as an effective change agent that leverages data to help gain consensus and drive strategic operating decisions leading to more efficient and profitable organizations. He holds a BA in Finance and Management Information Systems from the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston, is a member of PMI, is Six Sigma Green Belt Certified and speaks conversational German and basic Spanish.

"I wanted to be part of a young entrepreneurial consultancy where I could make a meaningful impact, Consulting Quest was the perfect fit'' says Percy Kapadia. He feels Texas is a hot bed for Manufacturing, Technology, and Healthcare. Austin is full of emerging technology firms, Houston and Dallas are the global centers for the Oil and Gas Industry. As the fourth largest city in the US, Houston is a major hub for Healthcare and many other industry sectors that are constantly transforming and in need of advisors they can trust.

If you have an interest in speaking with Percy about potential opportunities, you may contact him at Percy.Kapadia@ConsultingQuest.com (mailto:at%20Percy.Kapadia@ConsultingQuest.com).

About Consulting Quest

Consulting Quest is a global, performance-driven consulting platform founded in 2014 by former members of top 10 consulting firms with the objective of reinventing consultancy performance.

With a worldwide presence and a range of proprietary performance measurement tools, we help companies navigate the consulting maze.

We work with Consulting Clients to increase their performance through consulting and Consulting Providers to help them acquire new clients and to improve their performance.

Contact
Consulting Quest
Damien Simon
damien.simon@consultingquest.com
End
Source:
Email:***@consultingquest.com Email Verified
Tags:Consulting, Oil Gas, Healthcare
Industry:Business
Location:Houston - Texas - United States
Subject:Partnerships
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Consulting Quest PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

Feb 15, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share