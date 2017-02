CQ Welcomes Percy Kapadia as Partner – Texas!

We are pleased to welcome a new partner, Percy Kapadia. Need help from a consultant or want to analyze your performance around Houston? Percy is your privileged liaison!

Percy Kapadia

Contact

Consulting Quest

Damien Simon

damien.simon@ consultingquest.com Consulting QuestDamien Simon

End

-- Mr. Kapadia currently consults for medium to large cap clients across a number of industries, including Oil and Gas, Consumer Products, Financial Services, Education and Mining. He has previously served as a Board Member and COO of Image Depot, a consumer product manufacturer and Executive Director at the College Board, providing leadership in the areas of Business Process Improvement, Strategy Development, Operations and Finance. Prior to that he served numerous clients as a Consultant for Deloitte Consulting as well as internal consulting roles with JPMorganChase and Relient Energy.He is a seasoned executive with a reputation for bringing strategic insights to bear on complex operational and organizational challenges to develop innovative client centric solutions. Recognized as an effective change agent that leverages data to help gain consensus and drive strategic operating decisions leading to more efficient and profitable organizations. He holds a BA in Finance and Management Information Systems from the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston, is a member of PMI, is Six Sigma Green Belt Certified and speaks conversational German and basic Spanish."I wanted to be part of a young entrepreneurial consultancy where I could make a meaningful impact, Consulting Quest was the perfect fit'' says Percy Kapadia. He feels Texas is a hot bed for Manufacturing, Technology, and Healthcare. Austin is full of emerging technology firms, Houston and Dallas are the global centers for the Oil and Gas Industry. As the fourth largest city in the US, Houston is a major hub for Healthcare and many other industry sectors that are constantly transforming and in need of advisors they can trust.If you have an interest in speaking with Percy about potential opportunities, you may contact him at Percy.Kapadia@ConsultingQuest.com ( mailto:at%20Percy.Kapadia@ ConsultingQuest.com ).About Consulting Quest