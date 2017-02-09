News By Tag
CQ Welcomes Percy Kapadia as Partner – Texas!
We are pleased to welcome a new partner, Percy Kapadia. Need help from a consultant or want to analyze your performance around Houston? Percy is your privileged liaison!
He is a seasoned executive with a reputation for bringing strategic insights to bear on complex operational and organizational challenges to develop innovative client centric solutions. Recognized as an effective change agent that leverages data to help gain consensus and drive strategic operating decisions leading to more efficient and profitable organizations. He holds a BA in Finance and Management Information Systems from the Bauer College of Business at the University of Houston, is a member of PMI, is Six Sigma Green Belt Certified and speaks conversational German and basic Spanish.
"I wanted to be part of a young entrepreneurial consultancy where I could make a meaningful impact, Consulting Quest was the perfect fit'' says Percy Kapadia. He feels Texas is a hot bed for Manufacturing, Technology, and Healthcare. Austin is full of emerging technology firms, Houston and Dallas are the global centers for the Oil and Gas Industry. As the fourth largest city in the US, Houston is a major hub for Healthcare and many other industry sectors that are constantly transforming and in need of advisors they can trust.
If you have an interest in speaking with Percy about potential opportunities, you may contact him at Percy.Kapadia@
About Consulting Quest
Consulting Quest is a global, performance-
With a worldwide presence and a range of proprietary performance measurement tools, we help companies navigate the consulting maze.
We work with Consulting Clients to increase their performance through consulting and Consulting Providers to help them acquire new clients and to improve their performance.
Contact
Consulting Quest
Damien Simon
damien.simon@
