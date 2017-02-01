News By Tag
CQ Welcomes David Florence as Partner – California!
The CQ Family grows! To be closer to the lives of our customers, we are pleased to welcome a new Partner in California, David Florence. Need help from a consultant or want to analyze your performance? David is your privileged interlocutor!!
For over 30 years, David has held leadership roles at GoTo.com, Lucent Technologies, Motorola, Oracle, and Sun Microsystems. He has had success positioning companies for growth through customer loyalty programs, voice of the customer leadership, marketing and marketing research, CRM, business development, product management, & strategic partnerships.
In addition, he loves to teach especially at the graduate level, Marketing, Strategy, and New Venture Management at Pepperdine University's Graziadio Graduate Business School as well as mentoring UCSB Master of Technology Management students. He has an MBA in Marketing & New Venture Management from USC, a Bachelors in Mathematics & Quantitative Psychology from UCLA, and Ph.D. research at Virginia Tech in Human Factors Engineering. He is a Graduate School Professor at the Graziadio School of Business and Management at Pepperdine University where he teaches MBA students. David is running USC Marshall's 2017 Innovation Conference, providing a forum and awards for innovation marketing & planning to join USC Marshall's Marketing faculty.
If you have an interest in speaking with David about potential opportunities, you may contact him at David.Florence@
Damien Simon
***@consultingquest.com
